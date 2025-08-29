Multi-config connector series

29 August 2025





Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs. It supports multiple configurations, including board-to-board and in-line connections, and is available in both right-angle and vertical orientations.

The connector features a reinforced four-wall box structure with guide ribs that prevent incorrect mating and ensure stable socket insertion. The series is available in a wide variety of contact positions – from 4 to 40 – and supports current ratings from 0,5 A up to 2,0 A per pin, depending on the configuration.

These parts are ideal for industrial, automotive, and compact consumer applications.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





