Ultra-rugged connector

Radiall has introduced a new connector for ribbon fibre connections called Fortero. This connector is derived from a high-speed rail connector designed to be mounted between high-speed rail cars. Its proven performance in high-vibration, high-impact, and extreme environments makes it an ideal solution for the demanding needs of the defence industry.

Designed with a robust build and sealed against water, dirt, and dust, Fortero is crush-resistant and offers enhanced shock and vibration durability. Whether run over by a truck, dragged across a deck or exposed to harsh conditions, Fortero lives up to its name, meaning ‘strong.’

The connector goes beyond the requirements of the MIL-DTL-38999 standard and brings ribbon fibre capability to the extreme demands of defence applications. Currently, Fortero has four MT Ferrules with up to 96 multimode fibre lines, with future designs aiming for even more.

MIL-PRF-38999 connectors often face issues with proper locking and latching during mating, leading to incomplete connections. A reliable coupling system is crucial both during installation and service to ensure secure connectivity. Fortero addresses these issues with failsafe cues – visual, audible, and tactile – providing clear confirmation of a secure connection. Additionally, its high-cycle bayonet design maintains consistent torque and engagement, ensuring reliable performance and preventing the robust bayonet system from unlocking under any conditions.

The connector is IP68 waterproof, sealing against salt spray and dust, and contains flame retardant insulators and seals. It also has a high tolerance for exposure to direct sunlight and industrial fluids.

