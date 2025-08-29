Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



The new tool design of IWISS

29 August 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

IWISS’s newest tool design launch marks a defining moment in mid- to high-end professional gear. Rooted in the company’s dedication to reliability, comfort, and efficiency, this design refresh elevates craftsmanship by incorporating a rich cultural influence.

The updated tools showcase ergonomic innovation. IWISS has refined grip contours and balance to ensure intuitive functionality. These features translate into less fatigue and greater precision – even over extended use.

IWISS’ dedication to its products is shown in its production process:

• Advanced manufacturing technology to ensure every tool meets the highest standards.

• Stringent quality control that includes 100% inspection of every product using testing equipment such as coordinate measurement and tensile testing to ensure international standards like DIN, ANSI, and ASTM are met.

• High-quality materials like high-carbon steel or alloy steel are carefully selected before undergoing rigorous pre-treatment and processing.

IWISS products stand out with the company’s adherence to quality and pursuit of innovation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 661 6779
Email: [email protected]
www: www.startech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Startech Industrial


