Innovative D-Sub PushPull hood

29 August 2025 Interconnection

HARTING has launched its new D-Sub PushPull housings, designed to improve efficient and process-safe handling by transforming a well-known connector family into a simplified solution. The PushPull locking mechanism significantly improves the assembly process and reduces installation and maintenance time by up to 50%.

The HARTING D-Sub PushPull connector eliminates the need for fixing screws, utilising a straightforward PushPull mechanism that securely attaches to fixing bolts. In addition, an innovative design not only speeds up the assembly process, but also allowsfor easy upgrades of existing variants, enhancing convenience nd handling. With options for internal or external cable clamps, the connector accommodates cable diameters up to 14 mm and supports up to three cable entries, making it versatile for a variety of applications.

The housings are available in plastic or metallised plastic in sizes of 09, 15, and 25. They are fully compatible with the HARTING coding system, offering up to 36 variations, and are suitable for D-Sub Standard, D-Sub mixed, and D-Sub High-Density.

