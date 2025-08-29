Innovative D-Sub PushPull hood

HARTING has launched its new D-Sub PushPull housings, designed to improve efficient and process-safe handling by transforming a well-known connector family into a simplified solution. The PushPull locking mechanism significantly improves the assembly process and reduces installation and maintenance time by up to 50%.
The HARTING D-Sub PushPull connector eliminates the need for fixing screws, utilising a straightforward PushPull mechanism that securely attaches to fixing bolts. In addition, an innovative design not only speeds up the assembly process, but also allowsfor easy upgrades of existing variants, enhancing convenience nd handling. With options for internal or external cable clamps, the connector accommodates cable diameters up to 14 mm and supports up to three cable entries, making it versatile for a variety of applications.
The housings are available in plastic or metallised plastic in sizes of 09, 15, and 25. They are fully compatible with the HARTING coding system, offering up to 36 variations, and are suitable for D-Sub Standard, D-Sub mixed, and D-Sub High-Density.
Connectors for the Smart Factory Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available with Samtec providing a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory.
Read more...Explosive zone connectors
Interconnection
The connector series design by Glenair is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware.
Read more...Reliable photovoltaic adapter set Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s PV-AS-MC4/6-150-MN-SET1 is a high-performance photovoltaic adapter set designed to bridge SUNCLIX connectors with MC4 connectors.
Read more...Multi-config connector series Future Electronics
Interconnection
Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs.
Read more...Ultra-rugged connector Hiconnex
Interconnection
Radiall has introduced a new connector for ribbon fibre connections called Fortero to provide proven performance in high-vibration, high-impact, and extreme environments.
Read more...High-density multicoax assemblies RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies provides a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.
Read more...RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact now offers RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics to improve electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise shielding and ensure reliable data connections in industrial environments.
Read more...Single Pair Ethernet standards Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
The SPE standard 10BASE-T1L in accordance with IEEE 802.3cg provides for a significantly longer transmission distance than Ethernet, with the standard defining an SPE transmission distance of up to 1000 m.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.