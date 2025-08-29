Exploring AI

29 August 2025 AI & ML

The UNIHIKER K10 is an all in one AI education device. Powered by an ESP32 S3 MCU with 512 kB SRAM and 16 MB Flash, it features a vibrant 2,8 inch colour screen, built in Wi Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, a 2 megapixel camera, dual microphones, speaker, and RGB lights. Furthermore, the board integrates a temperature and humidity sensor, a light sensor, and accelerometer for motion detection.

Designed as a turnkey TinyML platform, the K10 ships pre loaded with four vision AI models – face, cat/dog, QR code, and motion detection. The module also features offline speech recognition and customisable voice command capabilities. Its onboard camera and sensors connect seamlessly to user trained AI via TinyML, empowering technicians to build their own models directly on the device .

With extensive I/O expandability including USB C, microSD, Gravity ports, an edge connector, and battery input, the K10 supports both graphical (Mind+) and MicroPython programming, making it ideal for hands on projects in AI, IoT, and sensor based data collection.

The vivid display allows real time visualisation of sensor data and AI outputs, while its wireless capabilities enable long term remote monitoring.

For more information visit www.unihiker.com





