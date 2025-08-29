Exploring AI
29 August 2025
AI & ML
The UNIHIKER K10 is an all�in�one AI education device. Powered by an ESP32�S3 MCU with 512 kB SRAM and 16 MB Flash, it features a vibrant 2,8�inch colour screen, built�in Wi�Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, a 2�megapixel camera, dual microphones, speaker, and RGB lights. Furthermore, the board integrates a temperature and humidity sensor, a light sensor, and accelerometer for motion detection.
Designed as a turnkey TinyML platform, the K10 ships pre�loaded with four vision�AI models – face, cat/dog, QR�code, and motion detection. The module also features offline speech recognition and customisable voice�command capabilities. Its onboard camera and sensors connect seamlessly to user�trained AI via TinyML, empowering technicians to build their own models directly on the device .
With extensive I/O expandability including USB�C, microSD, Gravity ports, an edge connector, and battery input, the K10 supports both graphical (Mind+) and MicroPython programming, making it ideal for hands�on projects in AI, IoT, and sensor�based data collection.
The vivid display allows real�time visualisation of sensor data and AI outputs, while its wireless capabilities enable long�term remote monitoring.
For more information visit www.unihiker.com
