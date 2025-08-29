Wide frequency range inductors

29 August 2025 Passive Components





With automotive power-over-coax (PoC) technology, a single coaxial cable can simultaneously carry both power and data. PoC is widely used in automotive camera systems as ADAS for safe driving has become more widespread. Using a single coaxial cable for power and signal lowers the vehicle’s weight by reducing cabling, which in turn helps to improve fuel and power consumption. Simplified cabling within the vehicle also allows for a more effective use of the space.

The PoC system requires a filter incorporating multiple inductors to separate power from the data signal before processing effectively. With this in mind, TDK Corporation has now expanded its ADL4524VL series (4,5 x 2,4 x 2,6 mm – L x W x H) of wire-wound inductors for automotive power-over-coax (PoC).

The ADL4524VL enables high impedance at a wide frequency range from 10 MHz to 1 GHz with its proprietary materials and structural design innovation. This reduces the number of inductors used to save space. By covering a wide frequency range, this product can handle applications with fewer inductors. For example, where conventional solutions might require three inductors, this solution requires only one. The inductor ensures high reliability with an upper operation temperature range limit of 155°C.

Looking ahead, TDK is committed to developing inductors for automotive PoC applications by pursuing optimised design by refining multilayer, wire-wound, and thin-film technologies to address market needs. TDK will expand its lineup of products to improve the quality of PoC transmission signals.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





