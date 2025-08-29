High-density multicoax assemblies

29 August 2025 Interconnection

Withwave’s high speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provides a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67, 110 and now 145 GHz configurations. Each of these configurations is based on precision array design and superior high frequency cabling solutions.

The WMX series is an excellent signal integrity solution for bench-top and automated test equipment to meet increasing demands of the semiconductor and optical test industries.

Two mounts are available. The vertical mount option has the full range of frequencies up to 145 GHz with excellent insertion and return loss performance. They are available in 1 x 8 channel and 2 x 8 channel configurations with a pitch of 2,54 or 4 mm.

The edge mount option provides a frequency range up to 67 GHz and is available in a 1 x 8 channel configuration with a pitch of 2,54 mm.

