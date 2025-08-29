High-density multicoax assemblies

Withwave’s high speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provides a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67, 110 and now 145 GHz configurations. Each of these configurations is based on precision array design and superior high frequency cabling solutions.
The WMX series is an excellent signal integrity solution for bench-top and automated test equipment to meet increasing demands of the semiconductor and optical test industries.
Two mounts are available. The vertical mount option has the full range of frequencies up to 145 GHz with excellent insertion and return loss performance. They are available in 1 x 8 channel and 2 x 8 channel configurations with a pitch of 2,54 or 4 mm.
The edge mount option provides a frequency range up to 67 GHz and is available in a 1 x 8 channel configuration with a pitch of 2,54 mm.
Explosive zone connectors
Interconnection
The connector series design by Glenair is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware.
Tri-Teq's latest range of filters
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).
High-performance SDR range
DSP, Micros & Memory
Epiq Solutions offers high-performance RF tuners and software-defined radios with various specifications for diverse applications in congested environments.
Reliable photovoltaic adapter set
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s PV-AS-MC4/6-150-MN-SET1 is a high-performance photovoltaic adapter set designed to bridge SUNCLIX connectors with MC4 connectors.
Multi-config connector series
Interconnection
Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs.
Ultra-rugged connector
Interconnection
Radiall has introduced a new connector for ribbon fibre connections called Fortero to provide proven performance in high-vibration, high-impact, and extreme environments.
Innovative D-Sub PushPull hood
Interconnection
HARTING has launched its new D-Sub PushPull housings, designed to improve efficient and process-safe handling by transforming a well-known connector family into a simplified solution.
RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact now offers RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics to improve electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise shielding and ensure reliable data connections in industrial environments.
