RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics

29 August 2025 Interconnection

Phoenix Contact now offers RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics to improve electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise shielding and ensure reliable data connections in industrial environments. These new additions complement Phoenix Contact’s existing industrial and standard RJ45 jack portfolio.

Because the magnetics are integrated, the RJ45 jacks simplify the Ethernet design process and reduce PCB complexity. The 90° and 180° single-port PCB connectors are suitable for wave soldering (THT) and reflow (THR) processing, which enables automated processing. With their robust industrial design, they can be used under demanding conditions.

The RJ45 jacks enable data rates up to 1 Gbps. They feature optional shield springs and LEDs as a visual status indicator for the interface.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Further reading:

Connectors for the Smart Factory
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
[Sponsored] Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available with Samtec providing a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory.

Read more...
Mouser shares expert design solutions for advanced robotics development
Interconnection
Mouser Electronics has announced a new interactive eBook, ‘The Electric Workforce’, in collaboration with electronics manufacturer and connectivity innovator, Molex.

Read more...
Explosive zone connectors
Interconnection
The connector series design by Glenair is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware.

Read more...
Battery modules with lithium iron phosphate technology
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
With its new lithium battery modules with IQ Technology, Phoenix Contact is expanding its portfolio with powerful energy storage solutions with a capacity of 284 Wh.

Read more...
Reliable photovoltaic adapter set
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s PV-AS-MC4/6-150-MN-SET1 is a high-performance photovoltaic adapter set designed to bridge SUNCLIX connectors with MC4 connectors.

Read more...
Liquid cooling connectors improve thermal management
Startech Industrial Interconnection
The leak-free design and high flow rate of both series from Amphenol make the connectors ideal for high-reliability equipment that employ liquid cooling.

Read more...
Multi-config connector series
Future Electronics Interconnection
Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs.

Read more...
Ultra-rugged connector
Hiconnex Interconnection
Radiall has introduced a new connector for ribbon fibre connections called Fortero to provide proven performance in high-vibration, high-impact, and extreme environments.

Read more...
Innovative D-Sub PushPull hood
Hiconnex Interconnection
HARTING has launched its new D-Sub PushPull housings, designed to improve efficient and process-safe handling by transforming a well-known connector family into a simplified solution.

Read more...
High-density multicoax assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies provides a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.

Read more...










