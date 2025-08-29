Phoenix Contact now offers RJ45 jacks with integrated magnetics to improve electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise shielding and ensure reliable data connections in industrial environments. These new additions complement Phoenix Contact’s existing industrial and standard RJ45 jack portfolio.
Because the magnetics are integrated, the RJ45 jacks simplify the Ethernet design process and reduce PCB complexity. The 90° and 180° single-port PCB connectors are suitable for wave soldering (THT) and reflow (THR) processing, which enables automated processing. With their robust industrial design, they can be used under demanding conditions.
The RJ45 jacks enable data rates up to 1 Gbps. They feature optional shield springs and LEDs as a visual status indicator for the interface.
