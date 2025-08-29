Categories

Single Pair Ethernet standards

29 August 2025 Interconnection

Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) is an Ethernet standard that transmits data and power over a single twisted pair of wires, unlike traditional Ethernet with uses up to four twisted pairs. This allows for slimmer, lighter cables, reduced cabling costs, and simplified installations, making it ideal for applications like industrial automation, smart buildings, and automotive systems.

The automative industry is where SPE had its start. The goal was to realise an efficient and uniform infrastructure that can deliver high performance with as little cabling as possible. Very similar requirements apply to applications in other industries and SPE has now spread to industrial and commercial applications.

One of the main drawbacks of standard Ethernet is the 100 m maximum connection length limitation – this is simply not sufficient in many industrial applications. The SPE standard 10BASE-T1L, in accordance with IEEE 802.3cg, provides for a significantly longer transmission distance. This standard defines data cabling with a single wire pair and a transmission distance of up to 1000 m.

With a transmission length of 1000 m, the transmission rates reach up to 10 Mbps or 1 Gbps with a reduced transmission length of 40 m. These transmission rates are sufficient even for the most sophisticated sensor components from the field level. This means that SPE interfaces can be used universally for industrial applications.

Power over Data Line standard

In addition to data transmission via Ethernet, SPE technology also enables the simultaneous power supply of end devices. With Power over Data Line (PoDL), an effective output of up to 50 W can be transmitted.

The various performance classes are described in the IEEE 802.3bu and IEEE 802.3cg standards. With this technology, it is possible to supply power to a sensor or actuator up to 1000 meters away while the cable is being used for data transmission. This minimises the installation effort and space required for field cabling.

Besides automotive applications, SPE is ideal for various applications in Industry 4.0, smart building, and process automation. The technology can be integrated easily into an existing Ethernet infrastructure, regardless of the environment in which it is used.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


