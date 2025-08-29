Celebrating innovation, leadership, and the next generation

29 August 2025 Editor's Choice

August is a month to celebrate women, their achievements, resilience, and the impact they are making in our industry. In electronics and engineering, women are not just participating; they are transforming, innovating, and shaping the future.



Marijana Abt.

At Rebound Electronics, we see this transformation every day with Marijana Abt, senior account manager. Originally from South Africa where she built a thriving career, she is now taking it to the next level in the UK, with Rebound. Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience and ambition.

Marijana partners with customers from various industries worldwide, building long-term relationships through strategic coordination and sharp commercial focus. She has carved out a powerful business career by leading with a people-first approach, proving that tenacity and leadership are keys to driving lasting success.

Reflecting on her journey, Marijana says, “My journey has been shaped by resilience, adaptability and a deep commitment to people. From leading high-profile operations, to navigating the complex world of global electronics, I have learned how to build trust, create structure, and deliver results under pressure. Every challenge from cultural shifts to market downturns has pushed me to think strategically, act decisively, and connect authentically. These experiences have moulded me into the businesswoman I am today – driven by purpose, rooted in partnerships, and ready to turn vision into reality.”

Women in leadership supporting the next generation

Across Rebound’s global network, women like Marijana are leading teams, driving supply chain solutions, and shaping strategy. Their influence extends beyond the workplace, inspiring young women to see electronics not as a closed field, but as a world of opportunity.

Youth engagement is critical to the industry’s future. Rebound supports technology training initiatives that give young people hands-on exposure to electronics, from understanding components to learning about supply chain logistics. Bridging classroom learning with real-world application, we help prepare the engineers, technicians, and innovators of tomorrow.

Marijana has guidance to young women and aspiring engineers:

• Build relationships before you build revenue – trust builds business.

• Stay curious and adaptable. Electronics is a fast-changing field. Be willing to learn new systems, explore trends, and adapt to different markets.

• Learn the language – knowledge, and use of, industry jargon boosts confidence.

• Respect and learn from every role in the process – from operations to engineering, to procurement to sales, to reception, each link in the chain matters.

• Be decisive.

A future of inclusion

The electronics sector is evolving. With more women in leadership, global collaboration, and youth-focused development, the industry is becoming more represented and dynamic. At Rebound Electronics, we believe diversity is not just good ethics, it is good business.

From South Africa to the UK, from classrooms to boardrooms, women like Marijana are proof that when talent meets opportunity, there are no limits to what can be achieved.

For more information contact Rebound Electronics, +44 16 357 44671 , [email protected], www.reboundeu.com

Credit(s)

Rebound Electronics





