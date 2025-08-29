Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Celebrating innovation, leadership, and the next generation

29 August 2025 Editor's Choice

August is a month to celebrate women, their achievements, resilience, and the impact they are making in our industry. In electronics and engineering, women are not just participating; they are transforming, innovating, and shaping the future.


Marijana Abt.

At Rebound Electronics, we see this transformation every day with Marijana Abt, senior account manager. Originally from South Africa where she built a thriving career, she is now taking it to the next level in the UK, with Rebound. Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience and ambition.

Marijana partners with customers from various industries worldwide, building long-term relationships through strategic coordination and sharp commercial focus. She has carved out a powerful business career by leading with a people-first approach, proving that tenacity and leadership are keys to driving lasting success.

Reflecting on her journey, Marijana says, “My journey has been shaped by resilience, adaptability and a deep commitment to people. From leading high-profile operations, to navigating the complex world of global electronics, I have learned how to build trust, create structure, and deliver results under pressure. Every challenge from cultural shifts to market downturns has pushed me to think strategically, act decisively, and connect authentically. These experiences have moulded me into the businesswoman I am today – driven by purpose, rooted in partnerships, and ready to turn vision into reality.”

Women in leadership supporting the next generation

Across Rebound’s global network, women like Marijana are leading teams, driving supply chain solutions, and shaping strategy. Their influence extends beyond the workplace, inspiring young women to see electronics not as a closed field, but as a world of opportunity.

Youth engagement is critical to the industry’s future. Rebound supports technology training initiatives that give young people hands-on exposure to electronics, from understanding components to learning about supply chain logistics. Bridging classroom learning with real-world application, we help prepare the engineers, technicians, and innovators of tomorrow.

Marijana has guidance to young women and aspiring engineers:

• Build relationships before you build revenue – trust builds business.

• Stay curious and adaptable. Electronics is a fast-changing field. Be willing to learn new systems, explore trends, and adapt to different markets.

• Learn the language – knowledge, and use of, industry jargon boosts confidence.

• Respect and learn from every role in the process – from operations to engineering, to procurement to sales, to reception, each link in the chain matters.

• Be decisive.

A future of inclusion

The electronics sector is evolving. With more women in leadership, global collaboration, and youth-focused development, the industry is becoming more represented and dynamic. At Rebound Electronics, we believe diversity is not just good ethics, it is good business.

From South Africa to the UK, from classrooms to boardrooms, women like Marijana are proof that when talent meets opportunity, there are no limits to what can be achieved.

For more information contact Rebound Electronics, +44 16 357 44671, [email protected], www.reboundeu.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +44 16 357 44671
Email: [email protected]
www: https://reboundeu.com
Articles: More information and articles about Rebound Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Active event tracking using a novel new technique
Editor's Choice
SPAES (single photon active event sensor) 3D sensing, developed by VoxelSensors, is a breakthrough technology that solves current critical depth sensing performance limitations for robotics applications.

Read more...
ABB commits to a more inclusive future as it empowers women and youth in engineering
ABB South Africa Editor's Choice
Through structured development, inclusive hiring, and focused empowerment, ABB Electrification is shaping a more equitable and dynamic future for the engineering industry.

Read more...
Unlocking the next frontier – women leading digital transformation in South Africa’s technology sector
Editor's Choice
As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, it is an ideal time to reflect on the critical role women are playing in shaping the country’s technology sector.

Read more...
Why GNSS positioning precision is enabling the next wave of IoT applications
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
While high-performance GNSS implementations are achievable with few limitations, most real-world applications must balance power consumption, form factor and accuracy requirements.

Read more...
5G RedCap: Unlocking scalable IoT connectivity
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As 2G and 3G networks rapidly sunset across the globe, the Internet of Things (IoT) market faces a critical challenge: how to maintain reliable cellular connectivity without the complexity or cost of full 5G.

Read more...
Is RFoIP technology the future for signal transportation for Satcom applications?
Accutronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFoF technology continues to be used for successful IF signal transportation in the ground segment and there is widespread belief that it will be for some time to come, especially for critical communications applications.

Read more...
Women leading the charge in SA’s energy sector
Editor's Choice
While historically male-dominated, the energy industry is slowly but surely opening its doors to more diverse voices and talents.

Read more...
High performance SDR design considerations
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the spectrum gets increasingly crowded, and adversaries more capable, the task of examining wide bands and making sense of it all, while not missing anything, gets harder.

Read more...
Microtronix revives defunct cell phone plant
Microtronix Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In a significant move for South Africa’s struggling electronics manufacturing sector, local technology firm Microtronix has breathed new life into a formerly defunct cell phone manufacturing facility.

Read more...
How smart components drive sustainable industrial efficiency
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing industries across South Africa face mounting pressure to reduce operational costs whilst meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and the path to achieving these goals lies in embracing advanced electronic components that enable smarter, more efficient industrial operations.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved