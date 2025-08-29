Women leading the charge in SA’s energy sector

29 August 2025 Editor's Choice

Women’s Month is a time for reflection, celebration, and a renewed focus on the upliftment of women across all sectors. As the nation grapples with energy challenges and embraces a future powered by renewables, it is crucial to acknowledge the vital role women play in this evolving landscape.

While historically male-dominated, the energy industry is slowly but surely opening its doors to more diverse voices and talents. However, the data paints a stark reality: globally, only around 22% of the workers in the energy sector are female, while the number in South Africa is estimated at around 16%.

At the inaugural G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) Women in Energy event on 1 August 2025, female leaders of the ETWG called on G20 leaders to drive greater representation in the energy sector. This was part of the 3rd ETWG meeting at Sun City in the North West Province, South Africa.

It is worth noting that in the renewable energy realm, the tide is turning rapidly, with more women assuming roles ranging from entry-level positions to leadership roles, challenging entrenched gender norms.

We sat down with two remarkable women from independent power producer Scatec to hear their perspectives on navigating this dynamic field, supporting their peers, and inspiring the next generation.

Their stories offer a glimpse into the progress being made and the challenges that still lie ahead.

A shifting landscape: From scarcity to growing representation

Cheryl Hudson, with over 18 years in the energy sector, entered the industry almost serendipitously. Her Honours thesis on bioethanol at UCT led to an unexpected opportunity with Absa Bank.



Cheryl Hudson.

“I was fascinated by this topic of fuel and energy, and the different ways you can produce energy,” she recounts. Her decade-long tenure in project finance, rising to vice president, saw her hone her skills in structuring complex financial deals. After stepping back from corporate to launch her entrepreneurial venture, Secret Sunrise, Cheryl returned to the energy sector with renewed perspective. Bringing over a decade of experience in financial structuring within the IPP space, she joined Scatec four years ago. There, she continues to apply her leadership and commercial expertise to drive complex, high-impact renewable energy projects.

From her vantage point, Cheryl has witnessed a significant shift.

“From where I started to now, there is a lot more feminine energy,” she observes. She recalls a recent time when she observed only women in the room in a business meeting. Now, in project finance, she sees a growing presence.

“That meeting was remarkable – very efficient and to the point, each woman an expert in her field. Most, also mothers and heads of the household,” she marvels.

“It was a momentous and joyful moment.” She notes, however, the importance of diversity and inclusion to create long-term and sustainable businesses.

While women are increasingly visible in areas like project finance, Cheryl notes that technical and engineering roles remain predominantly male. This reflects a wider global pattern of underrepresentation in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields – an imbalance that continues to shape women’s experiences and opportunities in the energy sector. She believes addressing this gap requires not just access, but active encouragement, visibility, and structural support for women pursuing and thriving in these careers.

Despite this, Cheryl firmly believes in the overall progress towards a more balanced and equitable gender distribution.



Lushca Hendricks.

Lushca Hendricks, an HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment) Advisor at Scatec, joined the company just six months ago, bringing with her extensive experience from the mining industry.

Her role involves ensuring HSSE compliance at the Cape Town Office and providing HSSE support across projects in the sub-Saharan region, from permit applications to ongoing inspections and audits.

Lushca mentioned, “My job is not just about following rules; it is about setting the standard. I am a goal-oriented individual, driven by a desire to create the safest possible working environment. My analytical mind, which is my greatest tool, allows me to foresee challenges and implement proactive solutions. This is not just a career for me, it is a commitment to excellence, and I find that my core strengths are what makes me effective in this vital field.”

Lushca admits that while the energy sector is making strides in employing women in leadership and at plant levels, it is still a space where you do not see many women at the decision-making table. This is not just a diversity issue; it is an opportunity. We need to actively foster environments where female voices are not just heard, but are integral to the strategic direction of our industry. It is about ensuring we are tapping into the full range of talent and perspectives available to us.

This observation resonates with broader statistics, which indicate that, while women held 32% of senior management roles globally in 2022, they remain underrepresented in leadership positions within the energy sector. She notes that women in technical or engineering roles are still few, though those who are there are “really holding their flag high.” However, Lushca remains optimistic about future changes.

Building bridges: Women supporting women

Cheryl champions a culture where women uplift one another – and where men are equally invested in that support. She believes the conversation has moved beyond token representation to a deeper exploration of value: What unique strengths do women bring to the table, and how can these strengths positively influence both men and the broader workplace? For her, it is about mutual empowerment and unlocking the best in everyone.

She sees a shift away from the need to be masculine to get ahead, and a growing mutual respect between genders in progressive companies. “Sometimes, however, we need to step into the opposite gender role or access characteristics in another gender archetype depending on the situation.”

“It is about inclusivity and belonging across gender roles, but also across the board,” Cheryl asserts. She stresses the importance of women speaking up about their contributions and needs. “Certainly, I feel that there is a level of depth when there is a woman at the table, whereas when a man is at the table, there is perhaps like a level of breadth, and you need both.”

At Scatec, Cheryl describes various initiatives, including mentorship programmes and informal “coffee sessions” with female leaders and employees, especially those on site. These sessions, sometimes without HR present, encourage “brutal, honest feedback” about their experiences as women within the company.

A key takeaway from these gatherings is the need for more spaces where women can connect and discuss their daily lived experience. Cheryl emphasises that “the quality of your work, the quality of your life, is about the quality of those connections, so it is important to foster them.”

Lushca echoes the importance of female connection, highlighting Scatec’s women’s forum. “The women’s forum at Scatec has become an essential pillar of support. It is a powerful platform where we connect and empower one another. In an environment that has traditionally been male-dominated, this forum allows us to have candid conversations about the specific career and work-life dynamics we face. It is about building a strong network and ensuring that every woman has a support system to help her navigate challenges and thrive.”

Interestingly, Lushca observes that many women tend to seek male mentors, often seeing them as strong decision-makers. While male mentorship is valuable, she believes there is a huge opportunity for women to step into that space as mentors themselves. “We need to actively encourage and empower female leaders to raise their hands and become a source of guidance and inspiration for the women coming up behind them. Our industry needs to see more female mentors.”

Advice for the next generation: Trust your intuition and embrace your whole self.

Both women offered invaluable advice for younger women considering a career in the energy sector.

Cheryl emphasises the importance of following your intuition and gut instinct. “Follow that intuition and that gut instinct about what feels good and what makes sense, and use the multiple resources we have. It is that head-heart-body connection that creates a balanced perspective on where the next big idea could be.”

Beyond career aspirations, Cheryl stresses the importance of maintaining a holistic approach to life. She cautions against a narrow focus solely on career, urging young women to remember they are “complex human beings” with “multi-layers, multi-interests, and multi-talents.”

“Even where there is a huge passion, it is to make sure you have hobbies, to make sure you are taking care of your health, to make sure you are taking care of your body,” she advises. This self-care, she believes, ensures longevity and prevents sacrificing oneself for a career.

Lushca, reflecting on her journey, highlights that “My career path, moving from environmental health to construction safety, and then from the mining industry into renewable energy, was not a straight line – it was a strategic one. Each step gave me a new perspective and a diverse skill set. For young women looking to enter this field, I believe this is a powerful lesson; don’t be afraid to gain experience in different sectors. Your skills are highly transferable and incredibly valuable, especially in a dynamic and growing field like renewable energy.”

She has learned that professional fulfilment comes from seeing a clear and immediate impact. Her shift from public health to the private sector was a deliberate choice to be in an environment where she could more directly influence safety standards and witness the positive outcomes. It is an implicit piece of advice she would offer to younger professionals. “Seek out roles and environments where your contributions are not just a part of the process, but a visible driver of positive change.”

