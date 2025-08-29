The role of bidirectional charging in the evolving energy landscape

Figure 1. V2H bidirectional charging [source: www.cleanenergyreviews.info].

The global energy landscape is experiencing a significant transformation. As reliance on renewable sources like wind and solar continues to grow, the need for efficient energy flow and storage solutions has become more critical than ever. Central to this transformation is a technology known as bidirectional charging (BDC) – a powerful innovation that goes beyond simply charging batteries. It allows energy to flow both into and out of a battery system, unlocking new possibilities for energy management and sustainability.

Traditionally, energy systems required separate circuits for converting alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) for charging, and the reverse for discharging. BDC streamlines this process by integrating both operations into a single circuit, increasing efficiency while reducing space, weight, power consumption, and cost – collectively known as SWaP-C. This consolidation leads to lower system complexity and easier scalability, which are crucial for widespread deployment in homes, vehicles, and large-scale infrastructure.

At the heart of BDC technology are advanced power electronics, particularly those made possible through SiC semiconductors. SiC enables high-voltage operation, with 1200 V SiC MOSFETs now commonly used to deliver the high power levels necessary for modern battery systems. This makes them especially effective in high-efficiency, high-performance energy applications.

Transforming electric vehicles into mobile energy hubs

One of the most promising applications of bidirectional charging is in the EV sector. With BDC-enabled systems, EVs are no longer just modes of transportation – they become mobile energy hubs capable of supporting the grid and powering homes or devices.

These capabilities manifest in several ways:

• Vehicle-to-Home (V2H): EVs can provide backup power to a household during outages or peak pricing periods.

• Vehicle-to-Load (V2L): EVs can power external devices or equipment directly.

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V): Energy can be transferred from one EV to another.

• Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): EVs can return stored energy to the grid during peak demand periods.

These functions showcase how EVs, once passive energy consumers, are becoming active players in the broader energy ecosystem.

Powering homes and businesses with BDC

In residential settings, DC bidirectional wall boxes are becoming more prevalent. These units, often installed in homes or semi-public parking areas, allow EVs to both charge from, and discharge to, the home energy system. This supports energy optimisation, backup power, and load shifting using Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), typically ranging from 5 to 20 kWh.

Systems powered by 1200 V SiC MOSFETs can deliver 11 kW with 3-phase, 16 A input, and newer models are pushing towards 22 kW. For commercial and industrial applications, much larger BESS – from 100 kWh to several megawatt-hours – support energy arbitrage, backup power, and demand response programs.

In industrial environments, advanced two-stage BDC designs are increasingly used in DC bus systems. Here, power factor correction (PFC) and DC/DC conversion are handled separately, allowing for a modular approach that can reduce wiring complexity and simplify the integration of distributed energy systems across factories.

Stabilising the grid with energy storage

At the utility and grid level, bidirectional charging plays a crucial role in load balancing and peak shaving. During periods of low energy demand, excess electricity can be stored in BESS and later discharged during peak hours to stabilize the grid and prevent power outages.

BDC also supports time shifting of renewable energy, storing surplus solar or wind energy during periods of high generation and feeding it back into the grid when demand rises. Large-scale solar inverters operating at 150 kW and above are increasingly common.

BDC in off-grid and mobile applications

Off-grid and mobile energy systems benefit immensely from the compact and efficient nature of BDC technology. In remote locations, shipping container-based BESS serve as standalone power stations. By removing the need for separate import/export components, BDC increases available space for battery cells, improving energy density and reducing system complexity.

BDC is also applied in mobile energy recovery. Cranes that generate energy while lowering loads can store that energy for reuse. Similarly, hybrid trucks can capture and reuse energy when descending hills, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

A newer frontier is the maritime sector, where V2G capabilities allow electric boats to charge and discharge energy at harbours. This helps manage local grid loads without requiring costly infrastructure upgrades.

BDC as a pillar of the energy future

Bidirectional charging is poised to become a cornerstone of the modern energy system. It transforms batteries from passive storage into intelligent, responsive elements of the energy grid. Combined with the capabilities of SiC-based power electronics, BDC enables everything from mobile energy sharing and residential optimisation to grid-scale stability and off-grid autonomy.

As BDC technology continues to evolve, engineers are tasked with overcoming new design complexities while unlocking the vast potential of a sustainable, decentralised, and resilient energy network. With companies like Avnet Silica providing the tools and expertise needed to develop next-generation power systems, the future of bidirectional energy flow is not just possible – it is already underway.

