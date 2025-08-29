SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO

SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series. The new models now feature bandwidth up to 8 GHz, a high-resolution 12-bit ADC, maximum 20 GSa/s sampling rate per channel, and a maximum memory depth of 2 Gpts/ch. New capabilities include 2.5G/5G/10GBase-T Ethernet electrical compliance testing, MIPI-DPHY protocol analysis, real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA), digital down-conversion (DDC), and upgraded CAN XL decoding.
The upgraded SDS7000A series now supports full electrical compliance testing for 2.5G/5G/10GBase-T Ethernet, including critical parameters such as output drop, transmitter timing jitter, power spectral density, and MDI return loss. These features help ensure devices meet IEEE standards. Engineers can automatically generate IEEE 802.3-2018-compliant compliance test reports in HTML, XML, or PDF formats, including pass/fail status, threshold values, measured results, margin analysis, and waveform displays. This visually rich and data-driven reporting streamlines troubleshooting and product optimisation.
The SDS7000A also supports Wake-on-LAN (WoL), enabling users to remotely power up the instrument via Ethernet – ideal for automated test environments where physical access is limited.
