Electrical fire safety in lithium-ion battery rooms
29 August 2025
Circuit & System Protection
As the adoption of Li-ion battery systems continue to rise in South Africa, so too does the risk of electrical fires. “Li-ion batteries pose unique fire risks due to their chemical composition and the environments in which they are used,” explains Eldon Kruger, marketing director at Pratley.
“Overheating, electrical faults, and poor ventilation are all factors that can lead to fires. However, with appropriate battery room construction and fireproofing these risks can be significantly mitigated.”
Li-ion battery fires often stem from thermal runaway, a chain reaction triggered by overcharging, physical damage, or internal short circuits. The flammable electrolytes in these batteries and the heat generated in enclosed spaces exacerbate the danger. Electrical malfunctions such as faulty wiring or overloaded circuits further increase the risk, especially in facilities where room fireproofing has been neglected.
The importance of fireproofing modern battery rooms is a key component in fire safety. Pratliperl is a non-combustible, ultra-lightweight aggregate that can be mixed with cement and applied as a plaster or screed to walls, floors, and ceilings. When applied at just 30 mm thickness, Pratliperl delivers a two-hour fire rating, as certified by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).
“What sets Pratliperl apart from traditional fireproofing materials is that it releases no toxic smoke or fumes during a fire,” highlights Kruger. “This not only protects infrastructure, but also provides a safer environment for anyone in or near the affected area.”
Pratliperl is designed for both new and existing battery room setups, offering a cost-effective fireproofing solution that integrates easily with current systems.
For more information contact Pratley, +27 11 955 2190, [email protected], www.pratleyelectrical.com
