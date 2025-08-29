Multi-functional high-res oscilloscopes

RIGOL Technologies has launched two powerful additions to its oscilloscope portfolio: the MHO2000 Series and the DS80000 Series. These solutions are tailored to meet the growing challenges of power electronics, automotive systems, high-speed digital designs, and medical electronics, combining high-resolution signal capture, intelligent analysis, and integrated features – all in compact, user-friendly packages.
MHO2000 series – multi-functional, high-resolution oscilloscope
The MHO2000 series is a cost-effective, high-resolution mixed-signal oscilloscope offering up to 350 MHz bandwidth, a 12-bit ADC, and real-time sampling rates up to 2 GSa/s. It integrates protocol analysis, logic analysis, and signal generation into one compact unit, making it ideal for power, medical, and automotive applications.
With 500 Mpts of memory depth, digital input channels (supporting mixed-signal debugging), and vertical sensitivity as low as 200 μV/div, the MHO2000 provides engineers with precision waveform visibility. A built-in dual-channel signal generator (16-bit, up to 50 MHz) adds further testing versatility.
DS80000 series – high-bandwidth flagship for high-speed design
Built on RIGOL’s advanced StationMAX II platform, the DS80000 Series is designed for high-speed, high-precision measurements with up to 13 GHz analogue bandwidth and a real-time sampling rate of 40 GSa/s. It offers 4 Gpts/channel memory depth, ensuring deep waveform capture and detailed signal analysis.
The oscilloscope supports Smart Probe 2.0, allowing compatibility with both modern and legacy differential/probe setups, and is optimised for compliance testing (USB3.0, MIPI D-PHY, automotive Ethernet) and signal integrity validation in applications like semiconductors, RF systems, FPGAs, and optical communication.
SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.
Read more...Analysing magnetic fields Accutronics
Test & Measurement
The engineers at Narda Safety Test Solutions have achieved a breakthrough in isotropic measurement and analysis of low-frequency magnetic fields in the form of their latest digital H-field probe.
Read more...A new class of sampling scope Comtest
Test & Measurement
The PicoScope 9400A Series combines the huge analogue bandwidth of sampling oscilloscopes with the triggering architecture of real-time oscilloscopes.
Read more...Single channel, programmable PSU Electrocomp Express
Test & Measurement
Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments.
Read more...Next-gen LineScan camera Eagle Africa Technology
Test & Measurement
New Imaging Technologies has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor.
Read more...Ultra-portable spectrum analyser Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.
Read more...Versatile 3-in-1 instrument Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator with advanced sequencer functionality.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.