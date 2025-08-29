Multi-functional high-res oscilloscopes

RIGOL Technologies has launched two powerful additions to its oscilloscope portfolio: the MHO2000 Series and the DS80000 Series. These solutions are tailored to meet the growing challenges of power electronics, automotive systems, high-speed digital designs, and medical electronics, combining high-resolution signal capture, intelligent analysis, and integrated features – all in compact, user-friendly packages.

MHO2000 series – multi-functional, high-resolution oscilloscope

The MHO2000 series is a cost-effective, high-resolution mixed-signal oscilloscope offering up to 350 MHz bandwidth, a 12-bit ADC, and real-time sampling rates up to 2 GSa/s. It integrates protocol analysis, logic analysis, and signal generation into one compact unit, making it ideal for power, medical, and automotive applications.

With 500 Mpts of memory depth, digital input channels (supporting mixed-signal debugging), and vertical sensitivity as low as 200 μV/div, the MHO2000 provides engineers with precision waveform visibility. A built-in dual-channel signal generator (16-bit, up to 50 MHz) adds further testing versatility.

DS80000 series – high-bandwidth flagship for high-speed design

Built on RIGOL’s advanced StationMAX II platform, the DS80000 Series is designed for high-speed, high-precision measurements with up to 13 GHz analogue bandwidth and a real-time sampling rate of 40 GSa/s. It offers 4 Gpts/channel memory depth, ensuring deep waveform capture and detailed signal analysis.

The oscilloscope supports Smart Probe 2.0, allowing compatibility with both modern and legacy differential/probe setups, and is optimised for compliance testing (USB3.0, MIPI D-PHY, automotive Ethernet) and signal integrity validation in applications like semiconductors, RF systems, FPGAs, and optical communication.

