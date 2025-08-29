Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Multi-functional high-res oscilloscopes

29 August 2025 Test & Measurement

RIGOL Technologies has launched two powerful additions to its oscilloscope portfolio: the MHO2000 Series and the DS80000 Series. These solutions are tailored to meet the growing challenges of power electronics, automotive systems, high-speed digital designs, and medical electronics, combining high-resolution signal capture, intelligent analysis, and integrated features – all in compact, user-friendly packages.

MHO2000 series – multi-functional, high-resolution oscilloscope

The MHO2000 series is a cost-effective, high-resolution mixed-signal oscilloscope offering up to 350 MHz bandwidth, a 12-bit ADC, and real-time sampling rates up to 2 GSa/s. It integrates protocol analysis, logic analysis, and signal generation into one compact unit, making it ideal for power, medical, and automotive applications.

With 500 Mpts of memory depth, digital input channels (supporting mixed-signal debugging), and vertical sensitivity as low as 200 μV/div, the MHO2000 provides engineers with precision waveform visibility. A built-in dual-channel signal generator (16-bit, up to 50 MHz) adds further testing versatility.

DS80000 series – high-bandwidth flagship for high-speed design

Built on RIGOL’s advanced StationMAX II platform, the DS80000 Series is designed for high-speed, high-precision measurements with up to 13 GHz analogue bandwidth and a real-time sampling rate of 40 GSa/s. It offers 4 Gpts/channel memory depth, ensuring deep waveform capture and detailed signal analysis.

The oscilloscope supports Smart Probe 2.0, allowing compatibility with both modern and legacy differential/probe setups, and is optimised for compliance testing (USB3.0, MIPI D-PHY, automotive Ethernet) and signal integrity validation in applications like semiconductors, RF systems, FPGAs, and optical communication.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 5500
Email: [email protected]
www: www.coral-i.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Coral-i Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.

Read more...
TDK expands programmable PSU series
Accutronics Test & Measurement
With a 3U high chassis, the GAC and GAC-PRO provide extremely high-power density for a fully featured programmable AC power source.

Read more...
Analysing magnetic fields
Accutronics Test & Measurement
The engineers at Narda Safety Test Solutions have achieved a breakthrough in isotropic measurement and analysis of low-frequency magnetic fields in the form of their latest digital H-field probe.

Read more...
A new class of sampling scope
Comtest Test & Measurement
The PicoScope 9400A Series combines the huge analogue bandwidth of sampling oscilloscopes with the triggering architecture of real-time oscilloscopes.

Read more...
Single channel, programmable PSU
Electrocomp Express Test & Measurement
Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments.

Read more...
Next-gen LineScan camera
Eagle Africa Technology Test & Measurement
New Imaging Technologies has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor.

Read more...
Ultra-portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.

Read more...
Why your next oscilloscope should be PC-based
Comtest Test & Measurement
For decades, traditional benchtop oscilloscopes have been a cornerstone of engineering, offering reliability, precision, and familiarity. However, as technology evolves, so do the tools we rely on.

Read more...
Versatile 3-in-1 instrument
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator with advanced sequencer functionality.

Read more...
Analyser and voltmeter capability added to portable instruments
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company had added Vector Network Analyzer and Vector Voltmeter measurements to their industry standard Site Master instruments.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved