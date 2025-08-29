Power amps for portable radio comms systems

CML Micro expands its SµRF product portfolio with a pair of high efficiency single- and two-stage power amplifiers that offer outstanding performance for a wide range of dual-cell lithium battery-powered wireless devices.
The CMX90A007 is a high-gain, two-stage Gallium Arsenide-based Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor (InGaP/GaAs HBT) amplifier that can be used as a stand-alone final-stage power amplifier. It can also be used as the driver stage for the new CMX90A009, a thermally optimised, single-stage GaAs HBT power amplifier intended as the output stage in a high-power amplifier transmit chain. The two devices’ broad frequency range of 136 – 1000 MHz covers a wide range of frequency bands and applications, including two-way radios.
The CMX90A007 delivers 33,5 dBm (2,2 W) output power with >55% efficiency at 435 MHz and 7,4 V. The CMX90A009 delivers 40,0 dBm (10 W) output power with >60% efficiency at 435 MHz and 7,4 V.
