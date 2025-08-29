Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Power amps for portable radio comms systems

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

CML Micro expands its SµRF product portfolio with a pair of high efficiency single- and two-stage power amplifiers that offer outstanding performance for a wide range of dual-cell lithium battery-powered wireless devices.

The CMX90A007 is a high-gain, two-stage Gallium Arsenide-based Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor (InGaP/GaAs HBT) amplifier that can be used as a stand-alone final-stage power amplifier. It can also be used as the driver stage for the new CMX90A009, a thermally optimised, single-stage GaAs HBT power amplifier intended as the output stage in a high-power amplifier transmit chain. The two devices’ broad frequency range of 136 – 1000 MHz covers a wide range of frequency bands and applications, including two-way radios.

The CMX90A007 delivers 33,5 dBm (2,2 W) output power with >55% efficiency at 435 MHz and 7,4 V. The CMX90A009 delivers 40,0 dBm (10 W) output power with >60% efficiency at 435 MHz and 7,4 V.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.

Read more...
Isolated SMD DC-DC converters
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters, the MSU01 series delivering 1 W, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W output.

Read more...
Choosing a GNSS receiver
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Applications requiring sub-ten-meter positioning accuracy today can choose between single-band or dual-band technology. While this decision might seem as simple as flipping a coin, it is far from that.

Read more...
Tri-Teq’s latest range of filters
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).

Read more...
Why GNSS positioning precision is enabling the next wave of IoT applications
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
While high-performance GNSS implementations are achievable with few limitations, most real-world applications must balance power consumption, form factor and accuracy requirements.

Read more...
The evolution of 4D imaging radar
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
4D imaging radar is redefining automotive sensing with unmatched precision, scalability and resilience and, as global adoption accelerates, this technology is poised to become a cornerstone of autonomous mobility.

Read more...
Links Field Networks: The perfect fit for telematics in Africa
Links Field Networks Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Operating at the intersection of global SIM innovation and local market intelligence, Links Field Networks has emerged as a premier provider of telematics-oriented connectivity across Africa and beyond.

Read more...
RF direct conversion receiver
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX994 series from CML Micro is a family of direct conversion receiver ICs with the ability to dynamically select power against performance modes.

Read more...
Bridging the future with RAKWireless WisNode devices
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The WisNode Bridge series by RAKWireless is designed to convert traditional wired industrial protocols like RS485 and Modbus into LoRa-compatible signals.

Read more...
Mission-critical RF transceiver
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Iris SQN9506 from Sequans Communications is a wide-band RF transceiver that operates from 220 MHz to 7,125 GHz.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved