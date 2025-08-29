Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



RF agile transceiver

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AD9361 is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications. Its programmability and wideband capability make it ideal for a broad range of transceiver applications. The device combines an RF front end with a flexible mixed-signal baseband section and integrated frequency synthesizers, simplifying design by providing a configurable digital interface to a processor.

The AD9361 receiver LO operates from 70 MHz to 6,0 GHz and the transmitter LO operates from 47 MHz to 6,0 GHz range, covering most licensed and unlicensed bands. Channel bandwidths from less than 200 kHz to 56 MHz are supported.

The core of the AD9361 can be powered directly from a 1,3 V regulator. The IC is controlled via a standard 4-wire serial port and four real-time input/output control pins. Comprehensive power-down modes are included to minimise power consumption during normal use.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


