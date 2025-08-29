The AD9361 is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications. Its programmability and wideband capability make it ideal for a broad range of transceiver applications. The device combines an RF front end with a flexible mixed-signal baseband section and integrated frequency synthesizers, simplifying design by providing a configurable digital interface to a processor.
The AD9361 receiver LO operates from 70 MHz to 6,0 GHz and the transmitter LO operates from 47 MHz to 6,0 GHz range, covering most licensed and unlicensed bands. Channel bandwidths from less than 200 kHz to 56 MHz are supported.
The core of the AD9361 can be powered directly from a 1,3 V regulator. The IC is controlled via a standard 4-wire serial port and four real-time input/output control pins. Comprehensive power-down modes are included to minimise power consumption during normal use.
Power amps for portable radio comms systems iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
CML Micro expands its SµRF product portfolio with a pair of high efficiency single- and two-stage power amplifiers that offer outstanding performance for a wide range of dual-cell lithium battery-powered wireless devices.
Read more...SmartRAID 4300 Series Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s disaggregated architecture leverages host CPU and PCIe infrastructure to overcome traditional storage bottlenecks in scalable, secure NVMe RAID storage solutions.
Read more...Choosing a GNSS receiver RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Applications requiring sub-ten-meter positioning accuracy today can choose between single-band or dual-band technology. While this decision might seem as simple as flipping a coin, it is far from that.
Read more...Tri-Teq’s latest range of filters RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tri-Teq recently presented its latest filter products, which included passive and co-site mitigation filters (lumped element and suspended substrate technologies) and tunable filters (bandpass and harmonic switched filters).
Read more...The evolution of 4D imaging radar Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
4D imaging radar is redefining automotive sensing with unmatched precision, scalability and resilience and, as global adoption accelerates, this technology is poised to become a cornerstone of autonomous mobility.
Read more...RF direct conversion receiver iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX994 series from CML Micro is a family of direct conversion receiver ICs with the ability to dynamically select power against performance modes.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.