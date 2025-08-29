Categories

MCU for noisy environments

29 August 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The MCX E24X is a high-performance microcontroller family from NXP, engineered for industrial, automotive-like, and energy-focused environments. The MCX E24 MCU supports robust operation at 5,5 V for electrically noisy environments and features a 112 MHz Arm Cortex-M4F core with up to 2 MB Flash and 256 kB SRAM.

Built for IEC 61508 systems up to SIL2, the NXP Safe Assure program helps customers achieve functional safety certification in motor control, energy storage and factory automation. On-chip security features a dedicated EdgeLock Accelerator alongside CAN FD, 10/100 Mbit/s Ethernet, and low-power serial interfaces to ensure seamless connectivity, while the MCUXpresso Developer Experience accelerates your development cycle.

The NXP MCX E24X MCU family is a well-rounded solution for designers seeking industrial-grade, connected, and secure microcontrollers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


