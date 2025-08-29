MCU for noisy environments

The MCX E24X is a high-performance microcontroller family from NXP, engineered for industrial, automotive-like, and energy-focused environments. The MCX E24 MCU supports robust operation at 5,5 V for electrically noisy environments and features a 112 MHz Arm Cortex-M4F core with up to 2 MB Flash and 256 kB SRAM.
Built for IEC 61508 systems up to SIL2, the NXP Safe Assure program helps customers achieve functional safety certification in motor control, energy storage and factory automation. On-chip security features a dedicated EdgeLock Accelerator alongside CAN FD, 10/100 Mbit/s Ethernet, and low-power serial interfaces to ensure seamless connectivity, while the MCUXpresso Developer Experience accelerates your development cycle.
The NXP MCX E24X MCU family is a well-rounded solution for designers seeking industrial-grade, connected, and secure microcontrollers.
SmartRAID 4300 Series Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s disaggregated architecture leverages host CPU and PCIe infrastructure to overcome traditional storage bottlenecks in scalable, secure NVMe RAID storage solutions.
Read more...High-performance SDR range RFiber Solutions
DSP, Micros & Memory
Epiq Solutions offers high-performance RF tuners and software-defined radios with various specifications for diverse applications in congested environments.
Read more...High performance SDR design considerations RFiber Solutions
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the spectrum gets increasingly crowded, and adversaries more capable, the task of examining wide bands and making sense of it all, while not missing anything, gets harder.
Read more...1-Wire EEPROM with secure authenticator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The DS28E54 secure authenticator combines FIPS 202-compliant secure hash algorithm (SHA-3) challenge and response authentication with secured electrically erasable programmable read-only memory.
Read more...Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes.
Read more...Dual-range IMU with edge processing EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s innovative LSM6DSV80X combines two accelerometer structures for 16 g and 80 g full-scale sensing, a gyroscope up 4000 dps, and embedded intelligence in a single component.
Read more...Redefining entry-level MCUs NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for multiple applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.