Mouser shares expert design solutions for advanced robotics development

29 August 2025 Interconnection

Mouser Electronics has announced a new interactive eBook in collaboration with electronics manufacturer and connectivity innovator, Molex.

In ‘The Electric Workforce’, the new interactive eBook examines how advances in connectivity, power management, and user interfaces are propelling robotics from the factory floor to household and commercial use. Reliable connectors, sensors, and real-time processing enable these robots to navigate, interact, and perform tasks efficiently in everyday environments. The eBook includes articles, videos, and an interactive infographic detailing the ways in which robotics will become ubiquitous in our everyday lives.

The eBook details the challenges designers face in building personal and home robots. The underlying technologies, such as chargers, sensors, processors, and actuators, that require effective, reliable interconnect components and assemblies to carry power and signal throughout each robot, are discussed.

For more information, visit www.mouser.co.za/molex-electrification-ebook





