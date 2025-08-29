How to calculate a buck converter’s inductance

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

A buck converter, also known as a step-down converter, is a type of DC-DC power converter. It achieves the step down by rapidly switching a DC voltage source on and off, creating a pulsating waveform. This waveform is then smoothed out by a low-pass filter circuit consisting of, at its most basic, an inductor and capacitor, to produce a stable, lower DC output voltage.

In the buck circuit, the inductor design is a key element that is closely related to system efficiency, the output voltage ripple, and loop stability. The linked resource discusses how to calculate the inductance of a buck converter using the MPQ2314, including key parameters such as the rising current of the inductor, temperature, saturation current DC resistance, operating frequency, and magnetic loss. Both the inductor charging mode and inductor discharging mode are described in detail.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/4lsGNnp





