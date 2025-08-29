STM32Cube MCU package for STM32WBA

STM32Cube is an STMicroelectronics original initiative to make the life of the developer easier by reducing development effort, time, and cost. It includes STM32CubeMX, a graphical software configuration tool that allows the generation of C initialisation code using graphical wizards.

STM32Cube also comprises the STM32CubeWBA utility, which gathers in one single package all generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32WBA series microcontrollers. Following STM32Cube initiative, this set of components is highly portable, not only within the STM32WBA series, but also to other STM32 series. In addition, the low-layer APIs provide an alternative, high-performance, low-footprint solution to the STM32CubeWBA HAL at the cost of portability and simplicity.

This consistent and complete embedded software offer frees the user from dependency issues. It contains hundreds of examples for easy understanding and getting your project up and running in the shortest time possible.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/42AYXvC





