STM32Cube MCU package for STM32WBA
29 August 2025
Design Automation
STM32Cube is an STMicroelectronics original initiative to make the life of the developer easier by reducing development effort, time, and cost. It includes STM32CubeMX, a graphical software configuration tool that allows the generation of C initialisation code using graphical wizards.
STM32Cube also comprises the STM32CubeWBA utility, which gathers in one single package all generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32WBA series microcontrollers. Following STM32Cube initiative, this set of components is highly portable, not only within the STM32WBA series, but also to other STM32 series. In addition, the low-layer APIs provide an alternative, high-performance, low-footprint solution to the STM32CubeWBA HAL at the cost of portability and simplicity.
This consistent and complete embedded software offer frees the user from dependency issues. It contains hundreds of examples for easy understanding and getting your project up and running in the shortest time possible.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/42AYXvC
Further reading:
Why LabVIEW is critical to South Africa’s automation future
Design Automation
[Sponsored] In a world increasingly defined by connected systems, edge intelligence, and accelerating automation, the ability to build scalable, responsive, and maintainable engineering applications has never been more essential, and at the heart of this evolution lies LabVIEW.
Read more...
Take analogue designs from idea to reality
Design Automation
Bringing your analogue design ideas to life is simple with Microchip’s Analog Development Tool Ecosystem, part of its extensive range of solutions for both analogue and digital engineers.
Read more...
Accurate power estimation
Design Automation
AMD Power Design Manager 2025.1 is now available – with support for AMD Versal AI Edge and Prime Series Gen 2 SoCs and production support for AMD Spartan UltraScale+ devices.
Read more...
AMD Vivado Design Suite 2025.1
Design Automation
AMD Vivado Design Suite 2025.1 is here, and now with support for AMD Spartan UltraScale+ and next-generation Versal devices.
Read more...
Siemens streamlines design of integrated 3D ICs
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced two new solutions to its EDA portfolio.
Read more...
Webinar: Designing in a connected environment
Design Automation
With Altium Designer and its data management platform, the team will always be up to date with the latest design documents and be able to comment on schematic, PCB, BOM and assembly drawings.
Read more...
ST’s graphical no-code design software
Design Automation
MEMS-Studio is a complete desktop software solution designed to develop embedded AI features, evaluate embedded libraries, analyse data, and design no-code algorithms for the entire portfolio of ST’s MEMS sensors.
Read more...
LibGSM – A powerful, modular GSM library
eiTech Systems
Design Automation
Whether you are building SMS, MQTT, HTTP or other GSM-based applications, eiTech’s LibGSM library helps streamline development with its carefully structured design.
Read more...
NECTO Studio V7.2 IDE with code assistant
Design Automation
MIKROE recently announced that NECTO Studio 7.2 IDE now includes NECTO Code Assistant, an AI tool that enables users to create code for multi-Click projects.
Read more...
MPLAB unified compiler licenses
Design Automation
Offering an efficient way to manage multiple licenses, Microchip Technology has launched MPLAB XC unified compiler licenses for its MPLAB XC8, XC16, XC-DSC and XC32 C compilers.
Read more...