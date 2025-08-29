ABB commits to a more inclusive future as it empowers women and youth in engineering

29 August 2025 Editor's Choice

At ABB, engineering is not just about technology, but is equally about transformation. Through structured development, inclusive hiring, and focused empowerment, ABB Electrification is shaping a more equitable and dynamic future for the engineering industry. This commitment is reflected not only in the company’s broad youth and gender equity strategies, but also in the inspiring journeys of young engineers like Divine Mutebu and Beauty Bele, who are forging impactful careers at ABB.

ABB graduates.

ABB’s youth development framework is designed to foster meaningful opportunities for young people to enter the world of work. “These numbers are more than statistics. They reflect our sustained effort to create pathways for young professionals, particularly women, to enter and thrive in engineering roles,” comments Neo Maja, HR operations specialist at ABB.

Over the past three years, ABB has hired a steadily increasing number of female graduates. In 2023, 22 of the 40 graduates hired were women. In 2024, the company welcomed 30 graduates, with 16 being female. For 2025 to date, ABB has hired 11 graduates, six of them women. “These figures reflect a clear and continuous focus on diversity and transformation,” adds Maja.

The company’s efforts are supported by initiatives such as ALL4YOUTH, a mentorship and workplace readiness programme that helps young people transition into professional life. ABB also partners with Henley Business School to offer graduates a Higher Certificate in Management Practice, giving them the foundational business skills to support their technical growth. This dual focus on technical and leadership development has earned ABB recognition as a Top Employer of Choice by GradStar for three years running, an affirmation of its role in nurturing next-generation talent.

ABB has clinched the following Student Choice Awards:

• 2022: Top Graduate Employer, Industrial Technologies (Second place).

• 2023: Top Graduate Employer, Industrial Technologies (Second runner-up).

• 2024: Top Graduate Employer, Industrial Technologies (Second runner-up).

Divine Mutebu, now part of ABB Electrification’s marketing and technical development team, is a shining example of this investment in young professionals. With an honours degree in engineering, Mutebu bridges the gap between complex technical systems and client understanding. “I have always loved understanding how things work,” she explains. “Engineering gives me the tools to create smarter, more sustainable solutions that can improve everyday life.”

Her journey to ABB was not without its challenges. Balancing full-time work with her academic responsibilities demanded both resilience and support. “It required a lot of discipline, but I was fortunate to have a strong support system in my family and my manager Ettienne Delport, who guided me through it all,” highlights Mutebu.

That experience reinforced her belief in the power of mentorship and collaboration. “The best solutions are born from shared ideas and inclusive teams,” she says. At ABB, Mutebu has contributed to complex wiring system projects and actively participates in the Encompass network, an employee resource platform for women and young professionals.

“These spaces are vital for fostering inclusion and creating a sense of belonging,” she notes. Looking ahead, she hopes to grow into leadership roles where she can support young engineers and influence innovative product strategies. Her message to girls considering STEM careers is clear and confident, “Believe in your potential. Stay curious and persistent. Your voice matters, and you belong in this space.”

Beauty Bele also brings passion and precision to her work at ABB Electrification. Her interest in engineering began at a young age and led her to complete an honours degree in electrical engineering from the University of Johannesburg, where she specialised in power electronics and systems. “I have always been drawn to power distribution systems,” she says. “That is what led me to this role.”

Entering the workforce, however, came with its own set of hurdles. “At first, the rapid pace of new technologies and tools was overwhelming,” she admits. “But staying curious, being proactive, and learning from my mistakes helped me adapt. Taking ownership changed everything.”

Her perseverance paid off when she played a key role in a major project as a junior electrical engineer, working across teams to deliver innovative solutions. Bele’s enthusiasm for emerging technologies, especially AI and the IoT, drives her vision for the future. She believes integrating these technologies into engineering systems will transform how the industry functions, improving both accuracy and connectivity. Yet, she also acknowledges the need for continued cultural change in the sector.

In the years ahead, she envisions herself as a technical lead or project manager, actively championing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her advice to young girls is heartfelt and grounded, “Be creative, be curious, and believe in yourself. Engineering is about solving problems and making an impact. You have the power to shape the future.”

ABB’s commitment to transformation extends beyond individual journeys. Since 2017, nearly half of the engineers hired by ABB Electrification in South Africa have been women, a statistic that reflects the company’s deliberate efforts to cultivate a more inclusive pipeline. ABB’s commitment to transformation extends beyond individual success stories. Since 2017, nearly half of the engineers hired in South Africa by ABB Electrification have been women, a direct result of deliberate recruitment strategies and long-term development planning.

The company’s Young Talent Programmes, based on the 70:20:10 learning model, ensure graduates gain most of their experience through practical, on-the-job exposure (70%), supplemented by mentoring (20%) and formal training (10%). This progress is supported by a suite of youth-focused development programmes that follow the 70:20:10 learning model, with an emphasis on practical, hands-on learning, supported by mentoring and classroom instruction.

These initiatives include graduate opportunities in fields ranging from engineering and logistics to corporate communication, occupational health and safety, and information systems. ABB also supports apprenticeships for students completing N-rated qualifications and learnerships for individuals from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and those living with disabilities.

As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to building a workplace where everyone can thrive. “Inclusion is not a buzzword for us,” says Maja. “It is a principle that guides everything from how we hire to how we lead. Our goal is a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender or background, can thrive.” With engineers like Divine Mutebu and Beauty Bele leading the way, ABB is not only changing the future of engineering, it is redefining who gets to build it.”

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





