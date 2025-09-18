Webinar: Optimising antenna performance
29 August 2025
Events
With the growing demand for devices operating across multiple frequency bands, optimising antenna radiation efficiency is essential for delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity. Infineon’s latest webinar will help designers discover how the company’s antenna tuning switches can help to overcome antenna design challenges in wireless communication systems. In addition, cross switch products enhance power efficiency by selecting the best-performing antenna.
Key takeaways include:
• Maximising antenna performance: Learn how to optimise antenna radiation efficiency using Infineon’s antenna tuning switches, ensuring reliable connectivity across multiple frequency bands.
• Overcoming space constraints: Discover how Infineon’s compact antenna tuning switches can help you address design challenges in space-constrained applications such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices.
• Accelerating your antenna development: Discover how Infineon’s antenna tuning solutions streamline the design process, reducing development time and costs, while enhancing system performance.
Date: 18 September 2025
Time: 10:00 SAST
Infineon’s free software, ATS, for simulating and optimising antenna tuners for a multitude of use cases will be demonstrated.
For more information visit bit.ly/4lS1edF
