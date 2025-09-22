Webinar: Discover Infineon’s CoolSET for auxiliary PSUs

29 August 2025 Events

Join Infineon for an engaging webinar showcasing the company’s CoolSET product family, including the latest CoolSET System in Package (SiP), designed for power supply designs up to 100 W. Attendees will discover how these integrated solutions deliver unmatched energy efficiency, reliability, and compactness, while reducing components such as heat sinks from the design.

Whether designing industrial SMPS or for home appliances, designers will learn how Infineon’s CoolSET products and comprehensive support ecosystem can simplify the design process, reduce costs, and accelerate the product’s time-to-market.

The webinar will also cover how to differentiate between the CoolSET product families: CoolSET System in Package, CoolSET Switch, and CoolSET PWM.

Date: Monday, 22 September 2025

Time: 15:00 SAST

For more information visit bit.ly/4oYlDjP





