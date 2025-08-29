September exclusives at PCBWay: Big savings on PCBs and 3D printing
29 August 2025Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] This September, PCBWay is bringing you two exciting, limited time offers that showcase both style and versatility. Whether you are designing with PCBs or prototyping with 3D printing, these will help you create more while spending less.
Offer One: Free purple solder mask on PCBs
Tired of a generic green solder mask? In September, switch things up - get purple PCBs, without any additional charge for colour. Originally starting at $38,43, now you can get 10 purple PCBs for just $5.
Purple PCBs not only add aesthetic value, but also reflect creativity in your projects. Whether you are showcasing your work at exhibitions, impressing clients with prototypes, or simply making your personal projects stand out, seize this chance to create eye-catching boards now.
Offer Two: TPU in 3D printing – from $7,96
In addition to PCB manufacturing, PCBWay also offers high-quality 3D printing services. This month, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) is the highlight material. Normally starting at $12,45, you can now get TPU prints for as low as $7,96! The heavier the weight, the bigger the discount. With savings up to 80% off, now is the perfect time to explore TPU’s potential in your designs.
TPU is a type of polymer material between rubber and plastic. It has many good characteristics: high resilience, good tensile resistance, good flexibility, strong fracture strain ability, good abrasion resistance, and strong environmental resistance. Flexible yet strong, it is suitable for printing various parts that need to withstand impact during drops and collisions.
Why choose PCBWay?
With over a decade of experience, PCBWay delivers complete solutions for makers and companies, combining high-quality products with affordable prices. This September only, enjoy exclusive promotions you will not want to miss.
