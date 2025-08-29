Connectors for the Smart Factory

29 August 2025 Interconnection

[Sponsored] The industrial world is changing rapidly. The widespread availability of artificial intelligence is providing new opportunities for factory automation. When combined with cloud-based tools and the Internet of Things, technology is reshaping the way in which goods are designed, manufactured and distributed. While much of the attention is on software platforms, algorithms and analytics, the reality is that all of these depend on a reliable physical infrastructure to reach their potential. Machines, sensors and computers need power and communications.

The conventional factory saw production separated into stages based on the processes at work. One machine might press a component, another would cut it, and a third would assemble the components into a final product. Each step of the process functioned in isolation, with limited communication between one station and the next. Most of the oversight was provided by human operators.

The Industrial Internet of Things

The arrival of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has transformed this model. By embedding sensors and connectivity into the machines on the factory floor, the process is no longer a collection of silos. The factory becomes a network of intelligent devices. Machines not only complete their assigned tasks, but monitor performance and share this information with other systems. The entire production line operates as a single entity, built from all the machines within it. This network can adapt quickly to changing conditions, making the factory more flexible and responsive. This is known as the smart factory.

The smart factory model is often described as a series of layers. At the top is the enterprise layer, where strategic decisions about planning, logistics and resources are made. Below this lies the control layer, where decisions are translated into schedules and workflows. The bottom layer is the operational or field layer. This is the factory floor where machines, sensors and actuators interact to create the products themselves.

The most important feature of the smart factory is that these layers are no longer separate. Information flows seamlessly between each layer, allowing the factory to react quickly to changes. New customer demands can be fulfilled quickly by updating planning decisions, enabling production to be rescheduled. Data can flow in the other direction as well. A sensor can detect changes in the performance of a particular machine, alerting maintenance of the need for remedial work and allowing schedules to be changed to minimise disruption.

The volume of data that travels around the factory has increased dramatically. As more sensors are deployed and more machines are connected, the demands on the information network have grown exponentially. This creates new problems, especially for machines that work quickly or in situations in which safety is paramount. Relying on connections to the cloud for processing is often too slow for this fast-paced environment.

Edge computing in demanding conditions

This has led to the rise of edge computing, in which processing power is placed close to the source of data. Sophisticated computing systems can now be found on the factory floor itself, where they analyse information in real time and enable immediate decision-making. Bringing AI to the edge reduces latency, but it also introduces new requirements for connectors. These computing systems need high bandwidth and secure, low-loss interconnects.

They must also be rugged enough to survive in the same hostile conditions as the machines they serve. Although the smart factory resembles an office-based network, the environment presents specific challenges that must be addressed. The factory floor is a challenging operating environment for high-performance computing devices. Vibration and extreme temperatures combine with the dangers of dust and moisture. Added to these are the physical hazards associated with manufacturing. Even ‘clean’ industries such as food production or pharmaceuticals represent challenges for sensitive equipment.

Taken together, these developments place extraordinary demands on connectors. They must be capable of supporting high-speed data transfer for AI and advanced analytics, while at the same time delivering reliable power to energy-hungry machinery. They must withstand heat, vibration, and contamination, yet remain compact enough to fit into ever-smaller devices, and they must be scalable, because the number of connections in the smart factory is only going to increase. In many ways, the connector is the enabler of this industrial revolution, the essential component that ensures the promise of the smart factory is realised.

Connecting the Smart Factory

The momentum behind this transformation continues to grow. Analysts predict that the smart factory market will expand at double-digit rates for years to come. New facilities are being designed from the ground up with IIoT and AI in mind, while existing plants are being retrofitted to take advantage of the benefits. Regardless of how these changes are implemented, the common factor is a reliance on robust and high-performance connectivity. The ability of a factory to function, to adapt, and to compete will depend on the strength of its physical connections as much as on the sophistication of its software.

Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available. Samtec provides a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory. Whether the need is for high-speed arrays to move vast amounts of data, ruggedised connectors that withstand vibration and contamination, or power solutions that deliver energy to demanding applications, Samtec has the products required to build systems that are not only intelligent, but also resilient. As AI and IIoT continue to reshape manufacturing, reliable data and power networks will remain at the heart of progress. With local support from Spectrum Concepts in South Africa, Samtec is ready to deliver connectors that meet and exceed the demands of the smart factory.

Credit(s)

Spectrum Concepts





