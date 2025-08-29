Entry-level micros

Microchip Technology has launched the AVR SD family of microcontrollers to assist engineers in meeting stringent safety requirements while minimising design costs and complexity. The MCUs feature built-in functional safety mechanisms and are designed to support applications requiring rigorous safety assurance. This is the first entry-level MCU at this price point designed to meet Automotive Safety Integrity Level C (ASIL C) and Safety Integrity Level 2 (SIL 2) requirements.

Hardware safety features include a dual-core lockstep CPU, dual analogue-to-digital converters, error correction code on all memories, a dedicated error controller module, error injection mechanisms and voltage and clock monitors. These features combine to reduce fault detection time and software complexity. The AVR SD family has the capability to detect internal faults quickly and deterministically, allowing applications to meet stringent fault detection time interval (FDTI) targets as low as 1 millisecond, helping prevent hazardous situations and increasing reliability.

Specific applications include flight control systems, ignition control, robotics safety functions, Advanced Drive Assistance Systems (ADAS) and medical infusion pumps.

