Wi-Fi module for IoT security

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Würth Elektronik has introduced its new Cordelia-I Wi-Fi module specifically designed for secure IoT and edge computing applications in Industry 4.0, smart city/home, eMobility and medical devices.

The new Wi-Fi module from Würth Elektronik independently manages secure cloud connections, thus reducing the workload on the host MCU. MQTT over TLS is used as the primary protocol for connecting to the cloud. The module features a secure Root of Trust that is unique and tamper-proof. All cryptographic keys are securely generated and stored within the module.

Cordelia-I supports cloud connectivity via Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink platform, ensuring secure and scalable zero-touch provisioning as well as cloud onboarding of the end device in the field. This SaaS platform allows implementation of the first security layer for an IoT device and implements the following: secure provisioning of devices, onboarding with a cloud service provider or an in-house server-based application, and managing the devices throughout their lifecycle.

The Cordelia-I module complies with the IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi standard and operates in the 2,4 GHz band. In Transparent Mode, it provides a secure UART-to-Cloud bridge. The transmission power goes up to 18 dBm (peak) while the receiver sensitivity is -92 dBm.

