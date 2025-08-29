Wi-Fi module for IoT security
29 August 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced its new Cordelia-I Wi-Fi module specifically designed for secure IoT and edge computing applications in Industry 4.0, smart city/home, eMobility and medical devices.
The new Wi-Fi module from Würth Elektronik independently manages secure cloud connections, thus reducing the workload on the host MCU. MQTT over TLS is used as the primary protocol for connecting to the cloud. The module features a secure Root of Trust that is unique and tamper-proof. All cryptographic keys are securely generated and stored within the module.
Cordelia-I supports cloud connectivity via Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink platform, ensuring secure and scalable zero-touch provisioning as well as cloud onboarding of the end device in the field. This SaaS platform allows implementation of the first security layer for an IoT device and implements the following: secure provisioning of devices, onboarding with a cloud service provider or an in-house server-based application, and managing the devices throughout their lifecycle.
The Cordelia-I module complies with the IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi standard and operates in the 2,4 GHz band. In Transparent Mode, it provides a secure UART-to-Cloud bridge. The transmission power goes up to 18 dBm (peak) while the receiver sensitivity is -92 dBm.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com
Further reading:
The trends driving uptake of IoT Platform as a Service
Trinity IoT
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.
Read more...
RF power amplifier
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ from Mini-Circuits is a 32 W power amplifier that operates from 20 to 2700 MHz and delivers a saturated output power of +45 dBm.
Read more...
Introducing the Quectel EG800Z series
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG800Z series is Quectel’s latest ultra-compact LTE Cat 1 bis module, designed to deliver reliable connectivity, low power consumption, and robust performance across a wide range of IoT applications.
Read more...
NeoMesh on LoRa
CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Thomas Steen Halkier, CEO of NeoCortec, recently gave a keynote speech where he spoke about “NeoMesh on LoRa: Bringing true mesh networking to the LoRa PHY”.
Read more...
Modules upgraded with Direct-to-Cell tech
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that several of its LTE modules are now available with Direct-to-Cell (D2C) functionality, enabling devices to seamlessly connect to satellite networks.
Read more...
USB/Ethernet smart RF power sensor
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PWR-18PWHS-RC from Mini-Circuits is an RF power sensor that operates from 50 MHz to 18 GHz and is designed to capture pulsed and trace modulated signals with very high data resolution.
Read more...
Tiny Bluetooth LE + 802.15 + NFC module
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Unleashing enhanced processing power, expanded memory, and innovative peripherals, the BL54L15µ from Ezurio is the ultimate choice for small and low power connectivity.
Read more...
AI modules for edge intelligence
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom has introduced two new entry-level AI computing modules, the SIM8668 and SIM8666, designed to bring intelligent capabilities to lightweight, energy-efficient edge devices.
Read more...
High performance ISM antennas
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of two new high performance ISM antennas, designed to meet the need for wireless communication in devices that operate in the industrial and commercial applications.
Read more...
Quad-band high-precision positioning module
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the LG680P, a multi-constellation, quad-band GNSS module designed to deliver high-precision positioning across a wide range of applications.
Read more...