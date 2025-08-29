Multicore CPUs with on-chip accelerators

NXP’s MCX N94x and N54x MCUs offer advanced features for consumer and industrial applications, including connectivity, security, and power management. With their embedded Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 150 MHz, they offer enhanced performance. The MCUs have low power consumption and integrated security features to protect data making them suitable for various applications.

The processors feature up to 2 MB Flash memory, up to 512 kB RAM, an embedded DSP co-processor, and an integrated elQ Neutron NPU. The NPU enhances machine learning performance, achieving up to 42 times the throughput of a CPU core alone. Four 16-bit singled-ended ADCs are also available.

The processors feature connectivity options, including 10x low-power Flexcomm, USB with PHY, 2x CAN FD, and Ethernet (10/100 Mbps). Both modules feature platform security with NXP’s EdgeLock Secure Enclave.

Target markets and applications for these modules include gaming accessories, smart speakers, home appliances, brushless DC motor control, drone systems, and industrial HMIs.

