New RF products guide

29 August 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Advanced Semiconductor Business (ASB) has released an extensive update to its RF and microwave product portfolio, targeting applications in wireless communications, broadcast, satellite, and military systems. The update includes new offerings across CATV amplifiers, gain blocks, LNAs, power amplifiers, and failsafe switches, with solutions built on GaAs and GaN technologies.

Key product highlights:

• CATV and DOCSIS 4.0 amplifiers feature single-ended and push-pull amplifiers with improved noise figure (NF) and output power.

• Gain block amplifiers cover the range from 30 MHz to 8 GHz and feature high OIP3 and wide bandwidth supporting broadband, 5G, and general-purpose RF applications.

• Low noise amplifiers with a wide frequency coverage from 50 MHz to 7 GHz and options including bypass, switchable, and ultra-low NF configurations.

• High-gain, low-noise amplifiers for GNSS solutions optimised for L1, L2, L5, and L6 bands.

• GaAs and GaN power amplifiers with coverage from 0,03 GHz to 31 GHz, tailored for VSAT, radar, and 5G infrastructure.

Strengths of these new products include high linearity, low noise, and wide-band coverage. Multiple package options are available including QFN, SOIC, SOT, and TDFN. Products are available with adjustable current and gain control. The range is designed for robust performance in demanding environments in the telecom, broadcast, satellite uplinks, and radar systems fields.

