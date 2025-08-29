Capacitors for demanding industrial applications

29 August 2025 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has announced its X1 capacitors of the EPCOS B3291xH/J4 series for power line filtering of electromagnetic interferences in demanding automotive and industrial applications with a rated AC voltage of up to 480 V. Applications that are exposed to harsh climatic conditions such as PV inverters and EV onboard chargers can benefit from the new X1 capacitors’ high resistance to high humidity environments. With the ability to continuously handle a DC voltage of 1000 V, this series is a dedicated solution for DC EMC of high-voltage EV platforms.

The X1 capacitors are THB-tested (temperature, humidity, bias) at 85°C, 85% RH for 1000 hours at 380 V AC and 1000 V DC, and they can operate at temperatures up to 110°C.

Featuring self-healing properties, the series covers capacitance values from 15 nF to 10 µF and boasts a compact design, with dimensions ranging from 18 x 10,5 x 5 mm to 57,5 x 57 x 45 mm. The larger versions are equipped with 4 pins for enhanced mechanical stability on the PCB.

For more information contact RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300 , [email protected], za.rs-online.com





