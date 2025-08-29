Capacitors for demanding industrial applications
29 August 2025
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced its X1 capacitors of the EPCOS B3291xH/J4 series for power line filtering of electromagnetic interferences in demanding automotive and industrial applications with a rated AC voltage of up to 480 V. Applications that are exposed to harsh climatic conditions such as PV inverters and EV onboard chargers can benefit from the new X1 capacitors’ high resistance to high humidity environments. With the ability to continuously handle a DC voltage of 1000 V, this series is a dedicated solution for DC EMC of high-voltage EV platforms.
The X1 capacitors are THB-tested (temperature, humidity, bias) at 85°C, 85% RH for 1000 hours at 380 V AC and 1000 V DC, and they can operate at temperatures up to 110°C.
Featuring self-healing properties, the series covers capacitance values from 15 nF to 10 µF and boasts a compact design, with dimensions ranging from 18 x 10,5 x 5 mm to 57,5 x 57 x 45 mm. The larger versions are equipped with 4 pins for enhanced mechanical stability on the PCB.
For more information contact RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300, [email protected], za.rs-online.com
Further reading:
Wide frequency range inductors
RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its ADL4524VL series (4,5 x 2,4 x 2,6 mm – L x W x H)
of wire-wound inductors for automotive power-over-coax.
Read more...
Cutting-edge hybrid capacitors
Avnet Silica
Passive Components
Panasonic Industry recently announced the launch of the ZVU Series Hybrid Capacitors, a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the escalating demands of advanced electronic systems.
Read more...
Low-profile tantalum chip capacitors
Electrocomp
Passive Components
These general-purpose tantalum capacitors from Kyocera AVX are available in multiple case sizes with low profile options.
Read more...
Coupled inductor for high-performance applications
Passive Components
This coil with MnZn core is characterised by its high permeability and extremely low RDC values, which achieves excellent power density and very high efficiency.
Read more...
Power inductors
iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
he HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices.
Read more...
SMT power inductors
Future Electronics
Passive Components
The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.
Read more...
Large capacitance MLCCs at 100 V
RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 µF at 100 V in 3225 size.
Read more...
Film and mica capacitors
Actum
Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.
Read more...
Power-over-coax inductors
RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK has expanded the ADL3225VF series of wire-wound inductors for automotive power-over-coax (PoC).
Read more...
Thick film power resistors
Electrocomp
Passive Components
Vishay has released a new product to the market, its thick film power resistor, which is offered in a clip-mount TO-247 package.
Read more...