Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Programmable flyback switcher ICs

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power Integrations has announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of programmable flyback switcher ICs, which offer more than 95% efficiency in streamlined AC-DC converter designs. The new converters feature a novel secondary-side control scheme, which can perform zero-voltage switching without a dedicated and costly additional high-voltage switch.

The new product features a 750 V or 900 V PowiGaN gallium nitride (GaN) primary switch, a primary-side controller, FluxLink isolated feedback, and a secondary controller with an I2C interface. It enables OEMs to realise designs for single- or multi-port USB Power Delivery (PD) adapters that are more compact and efficient, and it supports the new USB PD extended power range (EPR) protocol.

The low conduction losses of the integrated GaN power switch enable power-system designers to implement very dense adapter layouts with far fewer components than asymmetric half-bridge (AHB) circuits or active clamp designs. The excellent efficiency of the InnoSwitch5-Pro allows designers to eliminate heat-sinks, heat spreaders and potting materials for thermal management, further reducing the size, weight, component cost and manufacturing complexity of their products. In addition, the flyback topology used by the InnoSwitch5-Pro ICs is easier to implement than AHB circuits and can operate from a universal mains supply with or without a PFC stage.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Multilayer chip beads with 8 A rating
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its MPZ1608-PH series of large-current multilayer chip beads for automotive and commercial power supply lines.

Read more...
Entry-level micros
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s AVR SD MCU family enables industry-standard functional safety compliance at an affordable price.

Read more...
The role of bidirectional charging in the evolving energy landscape
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
As reliance on renewable sources like wind and solar continues to grow, the need for efficient energy flow and storage solutions has become more critical than ever.

Read more...
How to calculate a buck converter’s inductance
Power Electronics / Power Management
In the buck circuit, the inductor design is a key element that is closely related to system efficiency, the output voltage ripple, and loop stability.

Read more...
High-current EMI filters
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has introduced 20 and 40 A, 80 V DC board-mount EMI filters, reducing differential mode conducted emissions for switching power supplies with high input current requirements.

Read more...
Isolated SMD DC-DC converters
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters, the MSU01 series delivering 1 W, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W output.

Read more...
Multi-config connector series
Future Electronics Interconnection
Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs.

Read more...
Next-gen power meter
Electrocomp Express Power Electronics / Power Management
The VT-PWR-LV is a next-gen Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter for single, split, and three-phase systems.

Read more...
Advanced PMIC for high-performance AI applications
ASIC Design Services Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip Technology has announced the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers.

Read more...
New SiC power MOSFET
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900?V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12?mO at 60?A.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved