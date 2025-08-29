Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

What is a JTAG connector?

29 August 2025 Test & Measurement

Joint Test Action Group, or JTAG, is the common name for IEEE Standard 1149.1. This standard defines a particular method for testing board-level interconnects, which is also called Boundary Scan. In short, JTAG was created to test for common problems, but lately, it has become a way of configuring devices. The JTAG hardware interprets information from five different signals: TDI (Test Data In), TDO (Test Data Out), TMS (Test Mode Select), TCK (Test Clock), and TRST (Test Report-optional).

The primary advantage of boundary-scan technology is the ability to observe data at the device inputs and control the data at the outputs independently of the application logic. Simple tests can find manufacturing defects such as unconnected pins, missing devices, incorrect or rotated devices on a circuit board, and even failed or dead devices.

The Joint Test Action Group was formed in 1985 to develop a method of verifying designs and testing printed circuit boards after manufacture. In 1990, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers codified the results of the effort in IEEE Standard 1149.1-1990, entitled “Standard Test Access Port and Boundary-Scan Architecture.” The JTAG standards have been extended by many semiconductor chip manufacturers with specialised variants to provide vendor-specific features.

A JTAG connector is a pin header (that is, a male terminal strip connector), usually on either .100-inch (2,54 mm) or .050-inch (1,27 mm) centreline. Common sizes are 10 pin (2 x 5), 14 pin (2 x 7), and 20 pin (2 x 10). JTAG connectors can be either through hole or SMT, and either shrouded or unshrouded.

If this sounds like quite a loose standard, you would be correct. Actually, there is no single connector standard for JTAG. At the simplest level, a ‘JTAG connector’ only needs four or five pins to operate a JTAG TAP (Test Access Port). However, designers often incorporate ground and signal, and that is where the number of pins increases.

A JTAG TAP is so much more than just a connector with key features of a TAP being:

1. Interface for Boundary Scan Testing – The TAP allows engineers to test interconnections between components on a PCB without requiring physical probes.

2. Debugging and Programming – The TAP provides access to internal registers, memory, and control functions for debugging µCs, FPGAs, and other processors.

3. Serial Communication.

The TAP connects to a JTAG Controller and shifts data into a device’s instruction and data registers through a serial scan mechanism. By shifting in commands, engineers can perform board-level diagnostics, firmware updates, and hardware activation without requiring physical access to the device’s physical pins.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Connectors for the Smart Factory
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
[Sponsored] Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available with Samtec providing a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory.

Read more...
SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.

Read more...
Multi-functional high-res oscilloscopes
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
RIGOL Technologies has launched two powerful additions to its oscilloscope portfolio that are tailored to meet the growing challenges of power electronics, automotive systems, and high-speed digital designs.

Read more...
TDK expands programmable PSU series
Accutronics Test & Measurement
With a 3U high chassis, the GAC and GAC-PRO provide extremely high-power density for a fully featured programmable AC power source.

Read more...
Analysing magnetic fields
Accutronics Test & Measurement
The engineers at Narda Safety Test Solutions have achieved a breakthrough in isotropic measurement and analysis of low-frequency magnetic fields in the form of their latest digital H-field probe.

Read more...
Meeting the demands of mmWave with Samtec high-performance RF solutions
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
[Sponsored] The appetite of modern technology for ever-higher data rates and transmission speeds seems to be insatiable, and this is especially apparent in the drive towards mmWave technologies.

Read more...
A new class of sampling scope
Comtest Test & Measurement
The PicoScope 9400A Series combines the huge analogue bandwidth of sampling oscilloscopes with the triggering architecture of real-time oscilloscopes.

Read more...
Single channel, programmable PSU
Electrocomp Express Test & Measurement
Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments.

Read more...
Next-gen LineScan camera
Eagle Africa Technology Test & Measurement
New Imaging Technologies has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor.

Read more...
Ultra-portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved