MEMS with embedded AI processing

STMicroelectronics has announced an inertial measurement unit that combines sensors tuned for activity tracking and high-g impact measurement into a single, space-saving package. Devices equipped with this module can allow applications to fully reconstruct any event with high accuracy and so provide more features and superior user experiences. Markets can expect powerful new capabilities to emerge in mobiles, wearables, and consumer medical products, as well as equipment for smart homes, smart industry, and smart driving.
The new LSM6DSV320X sensor is an industry first in a regular-sized module (3 x 2,5 mm) with embedded AI processing and continuous registration of movements and impacts. Leveraging ST’s sustained investment in micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) design, the innovative dual-accelerometer device ensures high accuracy for activity tracking up to 16g and impact detection up to 320g.
The LSM6DSV320X integrates three MEMS sensors, comprising the ±16g and ±320g accelerometers and a MEMS gyroscope with ±4000dps range. The sensors are fully synchronised, making the modules easy to use and helping to simplify application development. The unit also integrates a finite state machine (FSM) that helps perform motion tracking in the module.
With its wide acceleration measurement range, ST’s sensor will also enable new generations of smart devices for sectors such as consumer healthcare and industrial safety. Potential applications include personal protection devices for workers in hazardous environments, assessing the severity of falls or impacts. Other uses include equipment for accurately assessing the health of structures such as buildings and bridges.
