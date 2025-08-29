Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Multilayer chip beads with 8 A rating

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has expanded its MPZ1608-PH series of large-current multilayer chip beads for automotive and commercial power supply lines (1,6 x 0,8 x 0,6 mm – L x W x H).

These 1608-size chip beads for power supply lines achieve a rated current of 8 A, currently the industry’s highest value. Chip beads are used as noise suppression components in power and signal circuits. In a circuit with a current of 8 A or more, usually two or more chip beads must be used in parallel. This has the disadvantage that the current is not evenly distributed between the ferrite beads. TDK’s new product simplifies the circuit structure because fewer components are required compared to conventional methods, and it improves the quality of power circuits.

The MPZ1608-PH series of products halves the component footprint in comparison with circuits using two conventional 1608-sized chip beads. Furthermore, the highly reliable components with a specified operating temperature of up to 125 °C are designed to be used in high-temperature environments like automotive and industrial equipment applications.

With TDK’s proprietary materials and structural designs adapted to market needs, the company is committed to expanding its lineup of high rated current products in the automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer equipment areas.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Programmable flyback switcher ICs
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of programmable flyback switcher ICs, which offer more than 95% efficiency in streamlined AC-DC converter designs.

Read more...
The role of bidirectional charging in the evolving energy landscape
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
As reliance on renewable sources like wind and solar continues to grow, the need for efficient energy flow and storage solutions has become more critical than ever.

Read more...
High-performance IMU
RS South Africa Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has announced availability of the new InvenSense SmartMotion ICM-536xx family of high-performance 6-axis IMUs.

Read more...
How to calculate a buck converter’s inductance
Power Electronics / Power Management
In the buck circuit, the inductor design is a key element that is closely related to system efficiency, the output voltage ripple, and loop stability.

Read more...
High-current EMI filters
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has introduced 20 and 40 A, 80 V DC board-mount EMI filters, reducing differential mode conducted emissions for switching power supplies with high input current requirements.

Read more...
Isolated SMD DC-DC converters
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
MinMax has launched a series of isolated SMD DC-DC converters, the MSU01 series delivering 1 W, while the MSU02 series offers 2 W output.

Read more...
Wide frequency range inductors
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its ADL4524VL series (4,5 x 2,4 x 2,6 mm – L x W x H) of wire-wound inductors for automotive power-over-coax.

Read more...
Next-gen power meter
Electrocomp Express Power Electronics / Power Management
The VT-PWR-LV is a next-gen Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter for single, split, and three-phase systems.

Read more...
High-temperature closed-loop MEMS accelerometer
RS South Africa Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
This sensor from TDK is a high-temperature MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range and a digital interface for measurement while drilling applications.

Read more...
Advanced PMIC for high-performance AI applications
ASIC Design Services Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip Technology has announced the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved