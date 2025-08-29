Multilayer chip beads with 8 A rating

29 August 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has expanded its MPZ1608-PH series of large-current multilayer chip beads for automotive and commercial power supply lines (1,6 x 0,8 x 0,6 mm – L x W x H).

These 1608-size chip beads for power supply lines achieve a rated current of 8 A, currently the industry’s highest value. Chip beads are used as noise suppression components in power and signal circuits. In a circuit with a current of 8 A or more, usually two or more chip beads must be used in parallel. This has the disadvantage that the current is not evenly distributed between the ferrite beads. TDK’s new product simplifies the circuit structure because fewer components are required compared to conventional methods, and it improves the quality of power circuits.

The MPZ1608-PH series of products halves the component footprint in comparison with circuits using two conventional 1608-sized chip beads. Furthermore, the highly reliable components with a specified operating temperature of up to 125 °C are designed to be used in high-temperature environments like automotive and industrial equipment applications.

With TDK’s proprietary materials and structural designs adapted to market needs, the company is committed to expanding its lineup of high rated current products in the automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer equipment areas.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





