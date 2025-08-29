Quad-band high-precision positioning module

29 August 2025

Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the LG680P, a multi-constellation, quad-band GNSS module designed to deliver high-precision positioning across a wide range of applications.

The LG680P module can receive signals from multiple global navigation satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou (BDS), QZSS, and NavIC, ensuring exceptional positioning accuracy and reliability. The module also supports Galileo E6, QZSS L6, and BDS B2b for Precise Point Positioning (PPP) technology, delivering high precision accuracy without requiring broadband connectivity.

The LG680P can achieve horizontal accuracy of up to 0,8 cm + 1 ppm, ensuring a stable and reliable performance even in challenging urban environments. The module features professional-grade anti-jamming and interference detection algorithms, ensuring signal integrity even in complex electromagnetic environments. It has a 22 x 17 mm footprint, and supports multiple interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, and CAN.

