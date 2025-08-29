Categories

Siemens unveils groundbreaking Tessent AnalogTest software

29 August 2025 Design Automation

Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced Tessent AnalogTest software - an innovative solution that reduces pattern generation time for analogue circuit tests from months to days. The solution enables testing of analogue circuitry in integrated circuits up to 100 times faster than traditional manual methods.

Analogue circuit testing has traditionally been a labour-intensive endeavour, requiring prolonged test coding and expensive mixed-signal test equipment. Working in tandem with Siemens’ market-proven Tessent DefectSim technology, the Tessent AnalogTest software helps to dramatically shorten test coding time for analogue circuitry in ICs by automatically generating minimal-impact design-for-test (DFT) circuitry and digital test patterns for nearly any analogue circuit block. The tests run in less than a millisecond on almost any tester, and defect coverage can be verified in simulation up to 1000x faster than specification-based tests.

The introduction of Tessent AnalogTest marks the first automated DFT solution for analogue circuitry in ICs, delivering digital vectors for testing and computing test coverage efficiently before tape-out to silicon production. The solution leverages digital automated test equipment (ATE) for the development of analogue circuitry for reduced costs and enhanced productivity compared to using more expensive mixed-signal testers. This acceleration allows IC designers to achieve and verify high (>90%) IEEE P2427-based defect coverage in a matter of hours for individual circuit blocks, setting new speed benchmarks and dramatically reducing time-to-market.

“This pioneering software offers rapid test outcomes, while delivering higher analogue defect coverage and up to 100 times faster tests compared to conventional methods,” said Ankur Gupta, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Design Creation Platform, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Tessent AnalogTest software represents a monumental leap forward in addressing key quality and cost challenges associated with analogue circuit testing, enabling our customers to streamline processes, while reducing overall test costs.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Email: [email protected]
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


