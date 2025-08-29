Siemens unveils groundbreaking Tessent AnalogTest software

Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced Tessent AnalogTest software - an innovative solution that reduces pattern generation time for analogue circuit tests from months to days. The solution enables testing of analogue circuitry in integrated circuits up to 100 times faster than traditional manual methods.
Analogue circuit testing has traditionally been a labour-intensive endeavour, requiring prolonged test coding and expensive mixed-signal test equipment. Working in tandem with Siemens’ market-proven Tessent DefectSim technology, the Tessent AnalogTest software helps to dramatically shorten test coding time for analogue circuitry in ICs by automatically generating minimal-impact design-for-test (DFT) circuitry and digital test patterns for nearly any analogue circuit block. The tests run in less than a millisecond on almost any tester, and defect coverage can be verified in simulation up to 1000x faster than specification-based tests.
The introduction of Tessent AnalogTest marks the first automated DFT solution for analogue circuitry in ICs, delivering digital vectors for testing and computing test coverage efficiently before tape-out to silicon production. The solution leverages digital automated test equipment (ATE) for the development of analogue circuitry for reduced costs and enhanced productivity compared to using more expensive mixed-signal testers. This acceleration allows IC designers to achieve and verify high (>90%) IEEE P2427-based defect coverage in a matter of hours for individual circuit blocks, setting new speed benchmarks and dramatically reducing time-to-market.
“This pioneering software offers rapid test outcomes, while delivering higher analogue defect coverage and up to 100 times faster tests compared to conventional methods,” said Ankur Gupta, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Design Creation Platform, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Tessent AnalogTest software represents a monumental leap forward in addressing key quality and cost challenges associated with analogue circuit testing, enabling our customers to streamline processes, while reducing overall test costs.”
STM32Cube MCU package for STM32WBA
Design Automation
The STM32CubeWBA utility gathers in one single package all generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32WBA series microcontrollers.
Read more...Why LabVIEW is critical to South Africa’s automation future
Design Automation
[Sponsored] In a world increasingly defined by connected systems, edge intelligence, and accelerating automation, the ability to build scalable, responsive, and maintainable engineering applications has never been more essential, and at the heart of this evolution lies LabVIEW.
Read more...Accurate power estimation
Design Automation
AMD Power Design Manager 2025.1 is now available – with support for AMD Versal AI Edge and Prime Series Gen 2 SoCs and production support for AMD Spartan UltraScale+ devices.
Read more...ST’s graphical no-code design software
Design Automation
MEMS-Studio is a complete desktop software solution designed to develop embedded AI features, evaluate embedded libraries, analyse data, and design no-code algorithms for the entire portfolio of ST’s MEMS sensors.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.