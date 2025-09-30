From the editor’s desk: Windows 10’s end of support arrives bringing industrial risks

Peter Howells, Editor

By the time you read this column, support for non-LTSC editions of Windows 10 will have ended, officially having their last day on 14 October 2025. This means no more security patches, feature updates, or technical support.

Recent data from Lansweeper shows that, for the first time, Windows 11 has overtaken Windows 10 in global enterprise usage, signalling that businesses are finally moving to the newer platform. Similarly, StatCounter reports Windows 11 now accounts for over 50% of Windows installations, with Windows 10 trailing at approximately 47%. This figure is still incredibly high given the fact that these machines have now become vulnerable with the end-of-support.

Of greater concern is the fact that a significant portion of industrial systems continue to run on Windows 10, raising red flags for security and compliance. Cybersecurity specialists warn that once support ends, unpatched systems become prime targets for cyberattacks – particularly ransomware and zero-day exploits. It is well documented that unsupported operating systems are often targeted by hackers, knowing that these systems are more vulnerable.

Regulatory non-compliance in certain industries will also become an issue. Industries bound by standards (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, POPIA, to name a few) could be in violation if they continue to use unpatched, unsupported operating systems and associated software.

For industrial environments, some vendors have stepped in to take control and offer extended support. Beckhoff, for example, will continue support for Windows 10 LTSC versions through 2027, with services up to 2032. Meanwhile, Microsoft is rolling out an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, available in waves. This program offers another year of critical patches, albeit at a cost of $30 per machine.

Microsoft has also announced a further way in which users can remain on Windows 10: cash in 1000 points from Microsoft’s Rewards program (yes, I was not aware of this program either). These points are earned by using Microsoft’s products and services. However, although this will grant users a further year on Windows 10, it comes without the critical updates, meaning that your pc will be unprotected against the latest threats.

Another announcement that is bitter-sweet is that users of Windows 10 may continue to use Office apps for only three more years. However, during this period, only security updates will be provided instead of new features and bug fixes (thanks Microsoft).

Overall, the transition to Windows 11, driven mostly by security needs, but also by hardware modernisation, is well underway, particularly in enterprise settings. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. Until full adoption is achieved, industrial users remaining on Windows 10 face growing vulnerabilities now that the October deadline has passed.

