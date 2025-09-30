Categories

Securex South Africa offers tailored solutions

30 September 2025 Events

Cape Town’s thriving tech ecosystem makes it the ideal host for the inaugural Securex South Africa Cape Town event, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, this event will connect Western Cape organisations to an advanced showcase of integrated protection technologies, designed to keep pace with the city’s rapid adoption of smart systems.

“The Cape Town–Stellenbosch corridor is home to over 450 tech companies, employs more than 40 000 people in the sector, and produces 38% of South Africa’s software developers. With extensive open-access fibre, over 30 co-working hubs, and 22 accelerators, the city has built a foundation for integrating smart solutions across all industries, security included,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Securex South Africa taps into this environment, offering visitors the chance to see:

• AI-enhanced surveillance platforms capable of recognising objects, reading number plates, and flagging suspicious behaviour in real time.

• Cloud-based access control for estates and corporates that need centralised, multi-site management.

• Integrated perimeter solutions combining physical barriers with live monitoring and predictive threat analytics.

• Cyber-secure management systems that protect both physical entry points and the data they generate.

• Customisable platforms linking security, safety, and facilities management into one operational dashboard.

Visitors will be able to speak to local and international suppliers about integrating these systems into their own environments. They can move seamlessly between security technologies, workplace safety solutions, building management innovations, and fire protection systems, which not only saves time, but also enables more informed decision-making when selecting interconnected systems.

For more information visit www.securex.co.za


Tel: +27 11 835 1565
Email: [email protected]
www: www.securex.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Securex South Africa


