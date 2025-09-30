Trasna and RF Design announce distribution agreement

This agreement ensures continuity for customers and reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two companies. By combining Trasna’s chip-to-cloud expertise with RF Design’s strong market presence and customer-driven approach, customers will benefit from innovative, secure, and future-proof IoT solutions.

Trasna, a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions, has recently expanded its portfolio by adding former u-blox cellular products, further strengthening its position in the IoT ecosystem. Following Trasna’s acquisition of the cellular IoT module business from u-blox, the company has continued the strategic distribution agreement with RF Design; effective immediately, RF Design will distribute Trasna’s comprehensive portfolio of cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions across its markets, continuing the legacy established through the u-blox cellular product line.

The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ from Mini-Circuits is a 32 W power amplifier that operates from 20 to 2700 MHz and delivers a saturated output power of +45 dBm.The PWR-18PWHS-RC from Mini-Circuits is an RF power sensor that operates from 50 MHz to 18 GHz and is designed to capture pulsed and trace modulated signals with very high data resolution.Unleashing enhanced processing power, expanded memory, and innovative peripherals, the BL54L15µ from Ezurio is the ultimate choice for small and low power connectivity.By the time you read this column, support for non-LTSC editions of Windows 10 will have ended, officially having their last day on 14 October 2025. This means no more security patches, feature updates,A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.In the August issue ofmagazine, the article titled ‘Celebrating innovation, leadership, and the next generation’ featured Marijana Abt, senior account manager at Rebound Electronics. OwingSensor Networks has partnered with European demand-side management specialist ThermoVault to bring advanced load-shifting capabilities to one of the country’s biggest energy consumers: the household geyser.Hisense SA’s manufacturing plant in Atlantis recently welcomed 100 young people from the local community, to embark on a year-long learnership and skills development programme.Comtest, together with FLUKE, recently set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon as they welcomed over 80 Channel Partners to their annual celebration of excellence.Through its bicycle donation initiative, 354 bicycles have been distributed to date, empowering students to access education more easily by reducing the physical and economic barriers posed by long daily commutes.