Trasna and RF Design announce distribution agreement

Trasna, a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions, has recently expanded its portfolio by adding former u-blox cellular products, further strengthening its position in the IoT ecosystem. Following Trasna’s acquisition of the cellular IoT module business from u-blox, the company has continued the strategic distribution agreement with RF Design; effective immediately, RF Design will distribute Trasna’s comprehensive portfolio of cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions across its markets, continuing the legacy established through the u-blox cellular product line.
This agreement ensures continuity for customers and reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two companies. By combining Trasna’s chip-to-cloud expertise with RF Design’s strong market presence and customer-driven approach, customers will benefit from innovative, secure, and future-proof IoT solutions.
RF power amplifier RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ from Mini-Circuits is a 32 W power amplifier that operates from 20 to 2700 MHz and delivers a saturated output power of +45 dBm.
Read more...USB/Ethernet smart RF power sensor RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PWR-18PWHS-RC from Mini-Circuits is an RF power sensor that operates from 50 MHz to 18 GHz and is designed to capture pulsed and trace modulated signals with very high data resolution.
Read more...Tiny Bluetooth LE + 802.15 + NFC module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Unleashing enhanced processing power, expanded memory, and innovative peripherals, the BL54L15µ from Ezurio is the ultimate choice for small and low power connectivity.
Read more...Electronic News Digest
News
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.
Read more...Comtest hosts channel partners Comtest
News
Comtest, together with FLUKE, recently set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon as they welcomed over 80 Channel Partners to their annual celebration of excellence.
