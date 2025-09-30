Categories

Trasna and RF Design announce distribution agreement

30 September 2025 News

Trasna, a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions, has recently expanded its portfolio by adding former u-blox cellular products, further strengthening its position in the IoT ecosystem. Following Trasna’s acquisition of the cellular IoT module business from u-blox, the company has continued the strategic distribution agreement with RF Design; effective immediately, RF Design will distribute Trasna’s comprehensive portfolio of cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions across its markets, continuing the legacy established through the u-blox cellular product line.

This agreement ensures continuity for customers and reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two companies. By combining Trasna’s chip-to-cloud expertise with RF Design’s strong market presence and customer-driven approach, customers will benefit from innovative, secure, and future-proof IoT solutions.


Credit(s)

RF Design


