Hisense SA launches year-long learnership programme for youth

30 September 2025 News

Hisense SA’s manufacturing plant in Atlantis recently welcomed 100 young people from the local community, to embark on a year-long learnership and skills development programme. The initiative, led by the consumer electronics and home appliances company, in partnership with EduPower Skills Academy, is supported by the Manufacturing, Engineering & Related Services Education and Training Authority (MERSETA) and the Wholesale & Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA).

The programme offers unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 28 the opportunity to gain both theoretical training and practical work experience, culminating in a SETA-accredited qualification. Learners will attend classes and participate in full-time, Monday-to-Friday workplace environments, ensuring a well-rounded foundation for their future employment.

The programme will be facilitated by the EduPower Skills Academy, a specialist training provider, who will deliver the academic components, while ensuring learners gain relevant industry exposure.

Funded by Hisense SA the programme is designed to tackle youth unemployment by providing qualifications linked to real industry opportunities. Hisense SA’s commitment to local skills development reflects its broader mission to uplift and support the communities in which it operates.

For more information visit www.hisense.co.za





