Comtest hosts channel partners

30 September 2025 News

Best overall performing channel partner.

Spotlights, rock anthems, and a full house at the Barnyard Theatre – that is how Comtest, together with FLUKE, set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon as they welcomed over 80 Channel Partners to their annual celebration of excellence at The Emperor’s Palace, Gauteng. This was not your typical corporate meeting. The annual gathering had one goal: to celebrate Comtest’s incredible stakeholders, share the latest product knowledge, and recognise excellence – delivered with plenty of energy, excitement, and entertainment!

Barend Niemand, Comtest Group CEO, shared how the company is embracing change and re-inventing itself to become a South African market leader. “Our mission is clear,” he said. “We are all about service excellence – from customer support to warehousing, the accounts team, and ultimately, our amazing sales crew.”

Barend emphasised that teamwork and high ethical standards are the secret ingredients to achieving these goals. “When we work together and stay true to our values, everyone wins – customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders alike.”

Guests also got a peek at Fluke’s latest technologies with Barend giving a special shout-out to Brolin Moonsamy (Fluke South Africa) and Kristo Engelbrecht (Fluke Africa) for their ongoing support.

