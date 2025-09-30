Categories

News



RS South Africa and Qhubeka empower learners through the gift of mobility

30 September 2025 News

RS South Africa, in proud partnership with Qhubeka Charity through the Inqolobane Trust, is continuing to make a tangible difference in the lives of South African learners. Through its bicycle donation initiative, 354 bicycles have been distributed to date, empowering students to access education more easily by reducing the physical and economic barriers posed by long daily commutes.

As part of this year’s rollout, bicycles have been delivered to high schools in various provinces, including Mawewe High School in Mpumalanga, Morare High School in Limpopo, and both Sewagodimo Technical and Commercial High School and Gabonewe Secondary School in North West.

These distributions targeted primarily Grade 9, 11 and 12 learners, whose schooling is critical to long-term academic success. The initiative recognises that for many learners, walking long distances to school consumes time and energy that should be dedicated to studying.

The latest handover took place at Langalibalele Secondary School in the Mogalakwena District, Limpopo, on 6 August 2025, where 27 bicycles were donated to Grade 12 learners.

The initiative was inspired by RS South Africa’s managing director, Brian Andrew, who rode a Qhubeka bicycle during the 97 km Virgin Active 94.7 Ride Joburg in November 2022. His experience sparked the #Qhubeka1000 fundraising initiative, which laid the foundation for a partnership with Inqolobane Investment Trust, with Qhubeka as the nominated beneficiary.

Through this partnership, RS South Africa has continued to make a meaningful contribution to Qhubeka’s bicycle distribution and mobility programmes, helping to expand access to reliable transport for learners in underserved communities.

Reflecting on the partnership, Brian Andrew explained, “This collaboration with Qhubeka is about more than just bicycles; it is about giving young South Africans a real chance to succeed. Mobility plays a crucial role in education, and by reducing the time and effort it takes to get to school, we are helping to unlock opportunities that can change lives. It is an honour for RS South Africa to play a part in this journey.”

To support Qhubeka’s mission and help more learners move forward, visit www.qhubeka.org


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


