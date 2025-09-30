Deca and SST announce strategic collaboration

News

As traditional monolithic chip designs grow in complexity and increase in cost, the interest and adoption of chiplet technology in the semiconductor industry also increases. Deca Technologies and Silicon Storage Technology, a subsidiary of Microchip Technology, announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement to innovate a comprehensive non-volatile memory (NVM) chiplet package to facilitate customer adoption of modular, multi-die systems.

This collaboration combines Deca’s M-Series fan-out and Adaptive Patterning technologies with SST’s industry-leading SuperFlash embedded flash technology. The companies are applying their system-level integration expertise to deliver a bundled offering that empowers customers to design, verify and commercialise NVM chiplets. By enabling greater architectural flexibility, the solution offers both technical and commercial advantages over traditional monolithic integration.

The collaborative solution provides a modular, memory-centric foundation for advanced multi-die architectures by combining the strengths of both companies. The chiplet package leverages SST’s SuperFlash technology, along with the interface logic and physical design elements required to function as a self-contained chiplet. This is paired with Adaptive Patterning-based redistribution layer (RDL) design rules, simulation flows, test strategies and manufacturing paths through Deca’s ecosystem of qualified partners.

For more information visit Silicon Storage Technology, www.sst.com





