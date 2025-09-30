Specialised Exhibitions transitions to new name: Montgomery Group Africa
30 September 2025
News
Gary Corin, MD, Montgomery Group Africa.
As part of a strategic move to streamline operations, strengthen regional alignment, and support long-term growth, Specialised Exhibitions has transitioned to a new name: Montgomery Group Africa. This name change reflects the consolidation of Montgomery Group’s regional divisions across Africa under one unified management structure – creating a more agile, efficient, and future-focused organisation.
While the name is new, the company’s commitment to its people, partners, and purpose remains unchanged. The transition marks a significant step forward in building a stronger, more connected presence across all regions in Africa.
“This transition is more than a name change – it is a reflection of where we are headed. By bringing our teams together under one identity, we are building the clarity, strength and agility needed to grow with purpose across all regions,” says Gary Corin, who continues as managing director following the transition to Montgomery Group Africa.
“Montgomery Group has proudly organised events across Africa since launching Specialised Exhibitions in South Africa in 1968,” notes Damion Angus, group managing director and chairman of Montgomery Group. “Since then, the Montgomery presence has expanded to include events in Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Libya and Zimbabwe – alongside our well-established portfolio of trade exhibitions throughout South Africa.”
For more information contact Montgomery Group Africa, +27 11 835 1565, [email protected], www.montgomerygroup.com/africa
