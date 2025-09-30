Clearing the Static: Fundamental principles of static control

Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Controlling electrostatic discharge (ESD) in electronics manufacturing is essential for safety, quality, and reliability. Effective ESD programs are built on six key principles:

1. Design in protection

Start with prevention at the design stage. Use less static-sensitive components or add input protection to devices, boards, and assemblies.

2. Determine the necessary control level for your environment

Know the sensitivity of the items you handle. Classify products by their withstand voltage ratings, considering both Human-Body Model (HBM) and Charged-Device Model (CDM).

3. Identify and define the Electrostatic Protected Areas (EPAs)

Create controlled spaces equipped with ESD-safe materials, tools, and equipment to protect sensitive items.

4. Minimise electrostatic charge generation

The fourth control principle involves mitigating the generation and accumulation of electrostatic charges. Limit processes and materials that create static, especially insulators. Ground all personnel with wrist straps or anti-static footwear.

5. Dissipate and neutralise

Since some charges are unavoidable, safely discharge or neutralise them through grounding and the use of conductive or dissipative materials.

6. Shield products

Protect sensitive components from ESD by using approved shielding, packaging, and handling materials inside and outside the EPA.

