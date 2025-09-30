Categories

Interlynx-SA: Engineering SA’s digital backbone

30 September 2025 Editor's Choice

As South Africa’s economy continues to evolve, industries are under mounting pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and embrace digital transformation. At the heart of this industrial shift lies the growing demand for telemetry, Industrial IoT (IIoT), advanced networking, and robust data solutions. Meeting this demand is Interlynx-SA, a proudly South African company with over three decades of experience and a reputation built on reliability, innovation, and integrity.

From bold beginnings to national recognition

Interlynx-SA’s story began in August 1994 when founder, Gert Bezuidenhout, identified a gap in the local market for industrial telemetry solutions. Imported systems dominated at the time, but they were not always suited to the harsh realities of southern Africa. With that knowledge as his driving motivation, Gert launched SSE, a company committed to providing a rugged, home-grown alternative.

What started as a small operation soon grew into a respected national player with five branches across South Africa. The company built its reputation on technical excellence and reliability, attributes that attracted municipalities, utilities, mining houses, and industrial companies seeking robust, long-term solutions.

In March 2023, after a strategic unbundling, SSE restructured and rebranded as Interlynx-SA, marking a new era. The move consolidated the company into a single, owner-occupied headquarters in Centurion, Pretoria, streamlining operations while sharpening its focus on engineered product solutions and advanced telemetry systems.

Today, Interlynx-SA employs 23 dedicated professionals, many of whom have been with the company for more than 25 years. These engineers and technicians bring with them invaluable expertise, much of it developed previously in the military and aerospace sectors. Their experience with designing equipment for extreme conditions feeds directly into the company’s product development, testing, and service delivery.

Interlynx-SA’s culture of excellence is reinforced by rigorous MIL-SPEC testing processes, which include validation against EMI, extreme temperatures, vibration, and shock. New solutions are field-tested in live customer environments before being released, ensuring they deliver reliable performance under even the toughest conditions.

A robust portfolio

Interlynx-SA defines itself as an engineering-driven solutions partner. The company balances local innovation with carefully selected international products, ensuring a wide portfolio without sacrificing technical depth. This portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of southern Africa’s industrial sectors:

• Telemetry RTUs: The Maestro Telemetry RTU, a flagship product designed in South Africa, remains widely recognised as the standard in its field.

• Wireless data communications: High-reliability industrial radios from GE Vernova’s Orbit platform ensure secure connectivity.

• Battery-powered loggers: Programmable loggers allow data acquisition in remote or off-grid sites.

• SCADA solutions: Proprietary web-based SCADA platform developed from the ground up for cloud-based monitoring and control.

• Industrial IoT devices: Gateways, routers, and rugged Ethernet I/O devices supporting MQTT, Modbus, and 4G/5G integration help clients modernise legacy systems.

• Networking hardware: Switches, routers, and media converters from ATOP provide secure, high-speed industrial communications.

• Instrumentation: Comprehensive sensors and measurement solutions tailored for water, electrical distribution, and process industries.

By combining proprietary innovations with imported best-in-class technologies, Interlynx-SA delivers solutions that are both cost-effective and future-ready.

A diverse client base

Interlynx-SA’s clients include:

• Municipalities.

• Mining operations and mineral processing.

• Water and wastewater utilities.

• Electrical utilities.

• Renewable energy.

• Oil and gas production.

• Food and beverage processing.

• Transportation logistics.

All these sectors benefit from the company’s strategic approach of working exclusively through system integrators. This not only extends the company’s reach, but also ensures that end users receive well-integrated and professionally supported solutions.

Guiding values and company culture

Despite its growth, Interlynx-SA remains deeply rooted in uncompromising values. Integrity, honesty, and accountability are non-negotiable, with a firm zero-tolerance policy toward corruption. Internally, the culture is one of mutual respect, continuous learning, and technical excellence. The company invests in training and knowledge transfer, both for its staff and its system integrator network, ensuring sustainability of expertise.

This people-first approach has cultivated a loyal, long-serving team whose technical skills and commitment underpin the company’s reputation.

As industries embrace digital transformation, Interlynx-SA has positioned itself as both a technology enabler and strategic partner. Its solutions help clients modernise legacy systems, while aligning with global IoT-enabled automation trends. Examples include cloud-based SCADA solutions that enable predictive maintenance, energy optimisation, improved resource allocation, and rugged IoT gateways and MQTT-enabled devices that support event-driven architectures.

By bridging the gap between yesterday’s infrastructure and tomorrow’s digital systems, Interlynx-SA empowers industries to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

Looking ahead

Interlynx-SA understands that long-term success requires continuous innovation. The company reinvests in research and development, refining its Maestro RTU range and exploring new IIoT and communication technologies.

Looking forward, the company sees strong opportunities in renewable energy, distributed water management, and data-driven manufacturing. These sectors demand robust telemetry and IoT solutions, and Interlynx-SA is set to deliver solutions that remain at the forefront.

With over 32 years of experience, Interlynx-SA has established itself as a major player in South Africa’s industrial technology sector. Yet it continues to carry the pioneering spirit with which Gert Bezuidenhout founded SSE in 1994.

As industries move toward more connected, automated, and data-driven futures, Interlynx-SA remains steadfast in its mission: to deliver locally designed, high-performance solutions that meet the unique challenges of Africa, while maintaining global best practices.

Interlynx-SA is a trusted partner for industries seeking to thrive in a changing world, built on integrity, powered by innovation, and guided by a commitment to long-term sustainability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 663 4331
Fax: +27 12 663 4335
Email: [email protected]
www: www.interlynx.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Interlynx-SA


