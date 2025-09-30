Bluetooth 6.0 module provides channel sounding

30 September 2025





The PAN B611-1 Bluetooth module from Panasonic Industry is based on the powerful Nordic nRF54L15 single chip controller. The product now also supports Bluetooth 6.0 and the cutting-edge Bluetooth Channel Sounding feature, enabling precise distance measurement and improved wireless communication.

All 32 pins available on nRF54L15 are routed out on to a hybrid packaging consisting of castellated edges and LGA in a hybrid layout enabling easy prototyping. The small module (10,3 x 9,8 x 1,9 mm) enables one of the best pin-to-size ratios for current Bluetooth modules. Its edge pins facilitate easier hand-soldering and support the use of inexpensive 2-layer PCB designs.

Based on nRF54L15, the module is shipped with an open embedded application processor based on the ARM Cortex-M33 processor clocking up to 128 MHz for high performance embedded applications. The SoC has 256 kB RAM and 1,5 MB of non-volatile memory available. The PAN B611-1 module is available with an integrated chip antenna or as a bottom pad version.

The main target applications are lighting, home appliances, industrial sensors, medical devices, healthcare wearables, and energy management devices and solar farms.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica






