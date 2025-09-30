The PAN B611-1 Bluetooth module from Panasonic Industry is based on the powerful Nordic nRF54L15 single chip controller. The product now also supports Bluetooth 6.0 and the cutting-edge Bluetooth Channel Sounding feature, enabling precise distance measurement and improved wireless communication.
All 32 pins available on nRF54L15 are routed out on to a hybrid packaging consisting of castellated edges and LGA in a hybrid layout enabling easy prototyping. The small module (10,3 x 9,8 x 1,9 mm) enables one of the best pin-to-size ratios for current Bluetooth modules. Its edge pins facilitate easier hand-soldering and support the use of inexpensive 2-layer PCB designs.
Based on nRF54L15, the module is shipped with an open embedded application processor based on the ARM Cortex-M33 processor clocking up to 128 MHz for high performance embedded applications. The SoC has 256 kB RAM and 1,5 MB of non-volatile memory available. The PAN B611-1 module is available with an integrated chip antenna or as a bottom pad version.
The main target applications are lighting, home appliances, industrial sensors, medical devices, healthcare wearables, and energy management devices and solar farms.
Vertiv expands rack PDU portfolio
Computer/Embedded Technology
Vertiv has announced its new Vertiv PowerIT rack power distribution units designed to address the rising power needs of data-intensive workloads, including AI and high-performance computing.
Read more...High-performance networking for demanding environments Electronic Products Design
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Raptor-Epsilon Ethernet switch system is a ruggedised networking solution engineered to deliver advanced switching capabilities, superior reliability, and energy-efficient operation in the most demanding environments.
Read more...Rugged, I/O-rich NVIDIA Jetson solutions Electronic Products Design
Computer/Embedded Technology
Developed for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the Osbourne carrier and development kit is a compact and rugged platform designed to support a wide range of embedded AI and edge computing applications.
Read more...New generation of SBCs
Computer/Embedded Technology
HardKernel’s new generation of ODROID H4-series SBCs are more powerful; offering higher performance and richer interfaces than previous generations.
Read more...Smallest 13th gen Intel SBC Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
At just 86 x 55 mm, the de next-RAP8 continues AAEON’s run of producing record-breaking single-board computers with embedded Intel technology.
Read more...Versatile PoE extender Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is a 1-port Gigabit PoE extender with plug and play installation requiring neither configuration nor extra electrical power.
