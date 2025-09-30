RF power amplifier

30 September 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ from Mini-Circuits is a 32 W power amplifier that operates from 20 to 2700 MHz. It delivers a saturated output power of +45 dBm (~32 W) with a small signal gain of 50 dB. This PA is based on state-of-the-art semiconductor technology and is suitable for use in a wide range of applications.

The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ supports TTL control along with a monitoring circuit for high reliability. It requires a DC supply of 28 V and consumes less than 5,4 A of current. This RoHS-compliant amplifier is available in an Aluminium module that measures 163 x 103 x 30 mm and has SMA (female) connectors.

It is ideal for R&D, production/OTA test systems, communication systems, test and measurement equipment, and general laboratory applications.

Credit(s)

RF Design





