Reliable power for demanding applications

The Mibbo Power MTR480 three-phase DIN-rail power supply is engineered to meet stringent industrial automation requirements, offering dependable performance in environments where downtime is not an option. The MTR480 delivers 480 W of output power with a 24 V DC or 48 V DC regulated output, ensuring stable operation for PLCs, sensors, HMIs, communication devices, and other control equipment. Designed for global compatibility, it supports a wide three-phase input range of 320 – 575 V AC.
With an efficiency rating above 92%, the MTR480 minimises energy losses and heat generation, reducing overall operating costs. Integrated protections include short-circuit, overload, over-voltage, and over-temperature to provide robust system security and extend equipment lifetime.
Its compact DIN-rail form factor allows for easy integration into control panels, while advanced thermal management enables operation across a wide temperature range to ensure reliability even in harsh industrial conditions. System monitoring is provided through a DC OK relay output to allow engineers to quickly detect and respond to power faults.
The MTR480 is a cost-effective, durable, and future-ready power supply solution for demanding applications, making it ideal for use in factory automation, process control, mining, and heavy-duty machinery.
The importance of power integrity Spectrum Concepts
Power Electronics / Power Management
[Sponsored] Behind every high-speed system lies the need for power integrity. Without it, even the cleanest signal paths become compromised.
Read more...Precise multi-vital sign monitoring Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram, electrocardiogram, body impedance sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor.
Read more...Precise DC power analysis Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads.
Read more...Automotive battery diagnostics tester Comtest
Power Electronics / Power Management
Midtronics’ MVT handheld battery tester is a revolutionary tool, powered by MDX-AI, which is set to redefine the standards of battery diagnostics and testing in the automotive industry.
Read more...Advanced 3-phase controllers Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STSPIN32G0 by STMicroelectronics is a family of highly integrated system-in-package providing solution suitable for driving three-phase brushless motors.
Read more...Converting high voltages without a transformer Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
With appropriate power converter ICs, such as the LTC7897 from Analog Devices, many applications can be suitably powered without having to use complex and cost-intensive transformers.
Read more...Powering performance and precision Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi’s innovative T10 series MOSFETs, available in 40 V and 80 V versions, are designed for high-efficiency, fast-switching, and power-dense applications.
Read more...Programmable flyback switcher ICs Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of programmable flyback switcher ICs, which offer more than 95% efficiency in streamlined AC-DC converter designs.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.