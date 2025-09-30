Reliable power for demanding applications

The Mibbo Power MTR480 three-phase DIN-rail power supply is engineered to meet stringent industrial automation requirements, offering dependable performance in environments where downtime is not an option. The MTR480 delivers 480 W of output power with a 24 V DC or 48 V DC regulated output, ensuring stable operation for PLCs, sensors, HMIs, communication devices, and other control equipment. Designed for global compatibility, it supports a wide three-phase input range of 320 – 575 V AC.

With an efficiency rating above 92%, the MTR480 minimises energy losses and heat generation, reducing overall operating costs. Integrated protections include short-circuit, overload, over-voltage, and over-temperature to provide robust system security and extend equipment lifetime.

Its compact DIN-rail form factor allows for easy integration into control panels, while advanced thermal management enables operation across a wide temperature range to ensure reliability even in harsh industrial conditions. System monitoring is provided through a DC OK relay output to allow engineers to quickly detect and respond to power faults.

The MTR480 is a cost-effective, durable, and future-ready power supply solution for demanding applications, making it ideal for use in factory automation, process control, mining, and heavy-duty machinery.

