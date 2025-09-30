Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Reliable power for demanding applications

30 September 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


The Mibbo Power MTR480 three-phase DIN-rail power supply is engineered to meet stringent industrial automation requirements, offering dependable performance in environments where downtime is not an option. The MTR480 delivers 480 W of output power with a 24 V DC or 48 V DC regulated output, ensuring stable operation for PLCs, sensors, HMIs, communication devices, and other control equipment. Designed for global compatibility, it supports a wide three-phase input range of 320 – 575 V AC.

With an efficiency rating above 92%, the MTR480 minimises energy losses and heat generation, reducing overall operating costs. Integrated protections include short-circuit, overload, over-voltage, and over-temperature to provide robust system security and extend equipment lifetime.

Its compact DIN-rail form factor allows for easy integration into control panels, while advanced thermal management enables operation across a wide temperature range to ensure reliability even in harsh industrial conditions. System monitoring is provided through a DC OK relay output to allow engineers to quickly detect and respond to power faults.

The MTR480 is a cost-effective, durable, and future-ready power supply solution for demanding applications, making it ideal for use in factory automation, process control, mining, and heavy-duty machinery.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 87 265 2492, [email protected], www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 265 2544
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The importance of power integrity
Spectrum Concepts Power Electronics / Power Management
[Sponsored] Behind every high-speed system lies the need for power integrity. Without it, even the cleanest signal paths become compromised.

Read more...
Precise multi-vital sign monitoring
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram, electrocardiogram, body impedance sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor.

Read more...
Precise DC power analysis
Conical Technologies Test & Measurement
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads.

Read more...
Automotive battery diagnostics tester
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
Midtronics’ MVT handheld battery tester is a revolutionary tool, powered by MDX-AI, which is set to redefine the standards of battery diagnostics and testing in the automotive industry.

Read more...
Advanced 3-phase controllers
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The STSPIN32G0 by STMicroelectronics is a family of highly integrated system-in-package providing solution suitable for driving three-phase brushless motors.

Read more...
Converting high voltages without a transformer
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
With appropriate power converter ICs, such as the LTC7897 from Analog Devices, many applications can be suitably powered without having to use complex and cost-intensive transformers.

Read more...
Anoison PCB mount connectors for high-performance applications
Conical Technologies Interconnection
With its wide selection, Anoison provides PCB mount connectors that combine precision, durability, and cost-effectiveness across industries.

Read more...
Powering performance and precision
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi’s innovative T10 series MOSFETs, available in 40 V and 80 V versions, are designed for high-efficiency, fast-switching, and power-dense applications.

Read more...
Rugged PoE switch built for industrial demands
Conical Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The rugged Planet IGS-5225-8P4S-12V comes in a compact, rugged, and highly efficient design, making it the switch of choice for engineers working in harsh environments.

Read more...
Programmable flyback switcher ICs
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of programmable flyback switcher ICs, which offer more than 95% efficiency in streamlined AC-DC converter designs.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved